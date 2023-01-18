Tuesday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Aberdeen Christian 77, Faulkton 38
Aberdeen Roncalli 42, Tiospa Zina Tribal 36
Bowman County, N.D. 76, Harding County 63
Brandon Valley 65, Marshall, Minn. 36
Canistota 45, Freeman Academy/Marion 32
Centerville 55, Freeman 39
Corsica/Stickney 60, Andes Central/Dakota Christian 37
Dell Rapids St. Mary 73, Castlewood 70, 2OT
Deuel 56, Flandreau 43
Elk Point-Jefferson 60, Vermillion 49
Ellendale, N.D. 56, Leola/Frederick 41
Estelline/Hendricks 61, Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 27
Ethan 70, Menno 27
Hamlin 57, DeSmet 55
Hemingford, Neb. 70, Edgemont 21
Herreid/Selby Area 61, Potter County 58
Hill City 50, Belle Fourche 44
Howard 58, Hanson 47
Huron 64, Brookings 51
Ipswich 59, North Central Co-Op 21
Iroquois/ Lake Preston Co-op 41, Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 36
James Valley Christian 65, Highmore-Harrold 61
Jones County 44, Colome 41
Lennox 92, Chamberlain 44
Lower Brule 114, Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 46
Miller 63, Crow Creek 54
Mitchell 64, Sioux Falls Roosevelt 44
Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 77, Redfield 58
Northwestern 56, Warner 37
O’Neill, Neb. 84, Wagner 46
Platte-Geddes 74, Burke 45
Rapid City Stevens 50, Sturgis Brown 31
Scotland 57, Irene-Wakonda 55
Sioux Falls Jefferson 60, Yankton 48
Sioux Valley 85, Chester 40
St. Thomas More 72, Lead-Deadwood 33
Sully Buttes 69, Timber Lake 48
Tea Area 45, Watertown 44
Tri-Valley 56, Deubrook 49
Tripp-Delmont/Armour 62, Bon Homme 46
Viborg-Hurley 59, Avon 28
Wakpala 76, McIntosh 18
Waubay/Summit 53, Milbank 46
Waverly-South Shore 43, Great Plains Lutheran 42
Wessington Springs 59, Sunshine Bible Academy 16
Winner 63, Lyman 36
Wolsey-Wessington 55, Hitchcock-Tulare 36
Panhandle Tournament=
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/