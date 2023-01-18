AP NEWS
Tuesday’s Scores

The Associated PressJanuary 18, 2023 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Aberdeen Christian 77, Faulkton 38

Aberdeen Roncalli 42, Tiospa Zina Tribal 36

Bowman County, N.D. 76, Harding County 63

Brandon Valley 65, Marshall, Minn. 36

Canistota 45, Freeman Academy/Marion 32

Centerville 55, Freeman 39

Corsica/Stickney 60, Andes Central/Dakota Christian 37

Dell Rapids St. Mary 73, Castlewood 70, 2OT

Deuel 56, Flandreau 43

Elk Point-Jefferson 60, Vermillion 49

Ellendale, N.D. 56, Leola/Frederick 41

Estelline/Hendricks 61, Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 27

Ethan 70, Menno 27

Hamlin 57, DeSmet 55

Hemingford, Neb. 70, Edgemont 21

Herreid/Selby Area 61, Potter County 58

Hill City 50, Belle Fourche 44

Howard 58, Hanson 47

Huron 64, Brookings 51

Ipswich 59, North Central Co-Op 21

Iroquois/ Lake Preston Co-op 41, Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 36

James Valley Christian 65, Highmore-Harrold 61

Jones County 44, Colome 41

Lennox 92, Chamberlain 44

Lower Brule 114, Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 46

Miller 63, Crow Creek 54

Mitchell 64, Sioux Falls Roosevelt 44

Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 77, Redfield 58

Northwestern 56, Warner 37

O’Neill, Neb. 84, Wagner 46

Platte-Geddes 74, Burke 45

Rapid City Stevens 50, Sturgis Brown 31

Scotland 57, Irene-Wakonda 55

Sioux Falls Jefferson 60, Yankton 48

Sioux Valley 85, Chester 40

    • St. Thomas More 72, Lead-Deadwood 33

    Sully Buttes 69, Timber Lake 48

    Tea Area 45, Watertown 44

    Tri-Valley 56, Deubrook 49

    Tripp-Delmont/Armour 62, Bon Homme 46

    Viborg-Hurley 59, Avon 28

    Wakpala 76, McIntosh 18

    Waubay/Summit 53, Milbank 46

    Waverly-South Shore 43, Great Plains Lutheran 42

    Wessington Springs 59, Sunshine Bible Academy 16

    Winner 63, Lyman 36

    Wolsey-Wessington 55, Hitchcock-Tulare 36

    Panhandle Tournament=

    Edgemont 70, Hemingford, Neb. 21

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

