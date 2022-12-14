AP NEWS
Listen
Click to copy
Click to copy
Related topics

Tuesday’s Scores

The Associated PressDecember 14, 2022 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Beresford 47, Dakota Valley 40

Centerville 47, Freeman Academy/Marion 21

Harrisburg 54, Sioux Falls Lincoln 52

O Gorman 50, Sioux Falls Roosevelt 22

Scotland 47, Menno 33

Sioux Falls Jefferson 47, Brandon Valley 3

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Avon vs. Corsica/Stickney, ppd. to Dec 17th.

Bennett County vs. Colome, ppd.

Canton vs. Garretson, ppd.

Chester vs. Howard, ppd. to Jan 20th.

Deuel vs. Deubrook, ppd.

Estelline/Hendricks vs. Langford, ppd.

Freeman vs. McCook Central/Montrose, ppd.

Highmore-Harrold vs. James Valley Christian, ppd.

Huron vs. Brookings, ppd.

Jones County vs. Kadoka Area, ppd.

Kimball/White Lake vs. Platte-Geddes, ppd. to Dec 23rd.

Lyman vs. Sully Buttes, ppd.

Mitchell vs. Watertown, ppd. to Dec 22nd.

Newell vs. Lead-Deadwood, ccd.

Timber Lake vs. Herreid/Selby Area, ppd.

Tripp-Delmont/Armour vs. Parkston, ppd. to Dec 19th.

Vermillion vs. West Central, ppd.

Wilmot vs. Northwestern, ppd.

Yankton vs. Sioux Falls Washington, ppd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

All contents © copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.