Tuesday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Beresford 47, Dakota Valley 40
Centerville 47, Freeman Academy/Marion 21
Harrisburg 54, Sioux Falls Lincoln 52
O Gorman 50, Sioux Falls Roosevelt 22
Scotland 47, Menno 33
Sioux Falls Jefferson 47, Brandon Valley 3
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Avon vs. Corsica/Stickney, ppd. to Dec 17th.
Bennett County vs. Colome, ppd.
Canton vs. Garretson, ppd.
Chester vs. Howard, ppd. to Jan 20th.
Deuel vs. Deubrook, ppd.
Estelline/Hendricks vs. Langford, ppd.
Freeman vs. McCook Central/Montrose, ppd.
Highmore-Harrold vs. James Valley Christian, ppd.
Huron vs. Brookings, ppd.
Jones County vs. Kadoka Area, ppd.
Kimball/White Lake vs. Platte-Geddes, ppd. to Dec 23rd.
Lyman vs. Sully Buttes, ppd.
Mitchell vs. Watertown, ppd. to Dec 22nd.
Newell vs. Lead-Deadwood, ccd.
Timber Lake vs. Herreid/Selby Area, ppd.
Tripp-Delmont/Armour vs. Parkston, ppd. to Dec 19th.
Vermillion vs. West Central, ppd.
Wilmot vs. Northwestern, ppd.
Yankton vs. Sioux Falls Washington, ppd.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/