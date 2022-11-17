AP NEWS
Thursday’s Scores

The Associated PressNovember 18, 2022 GMT

PREP VOLLEYBALL=

SDHSAA Playoff=

Class AA=

Quarterfinal=

Harrisburg def. Sioux Falls Lincoln, 20-25, 25-16, 25-23, 25-17

Sioux Falls Jefferson def. Pierre, 25-15, 24-26, 25-21, 25-21

Sioux Falls O’Gorman def. Huron, 25-14, 25-19, 25-18

Sioux Falls Washington def. Rapid City Stevens, 25-11, 25-20, 25-20

Class A=

Quarterfinal=

Elkton-Lake Benton def. Belle Fourche, 25-20, 25-17, 25-22

Miller def. Platte-Geddes, 24-26, 25-27, 25-17, 25-20, 15-8

Sioux Falls Christian def. Dakota Valley, 25-14, 25-16, 25-21

Wagner def. Elk Point-Jefferson, 25-21, 25-23, 23-25, 27-25

Class B=

Quarterfinal=

Burke def. Castlewood, 13-25, 25-21, 25-19, 17-25, 15-13

Chester def. Colman-Egan, 25-13, 25-16, 16-25, 25-20

Warner def. Freeman, 25-21, 25-27, 25-16, 25-11

Wolsey-Wessington def. Northwestern, 25-19, 25-20, 14-25, 21-25, 19-17

Some high school volleyball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

