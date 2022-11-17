Thursday’s Scores
PREP VOLLEYBALL=
SDHSAA Playoff=
Class AA=
Quarterfinal=
Harrisburg def. Sioux Falls Lincoln, 20-25, 25-16, 25-23, 25-17
Sioux Falls Jefferson def. Pierre, 25-15, 24-26, 25-21, 25-21
Sioux Falls O’Gorman def. Huron, 25-14, 25-19, 25-18
Sioux Falls Washington def. Rapid City Stevens, 25-11, 25-20, 25-20
Class A=
Quarterfinal=
Elkton-Lake Benton def. Belle Fourche, 25-20, 25-17, 25-22
Miller def. Platte-Geddes, 24-26, 25-27, 25-17, 25-20, 15-8
Sioux Falls Christian def. Dakota Valley, 25-14, 25-16, 25-21
Wagner def. Elk Point-Jefferson, 25-21, 25-23, 23-25, 27-25
Class B=
Quarterfinal=
Burke def. Castlewood, 13-25, 25-21, 25-19, 17-25, 15-13
Chester def. Colman-Egan, 25-13, 25-16, 16-25, 25-20
Warner def. Freeman, 25-21, 25-27, 25-16, 25-11
Wolsey-Wessington def. Northwestern, 25-19, 25-20, 14-25, 21-25, 19-17
___
Some high school volleyball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/