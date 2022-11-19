AP NEWS
Friday’s Scores

The Associated PressNovember 19, 2022 GMT

PREP VOLLEYBALL=

SDHSAA Playoff=

Class AA=

Consolation Semifinal=

Pierre def. Rapid City Stevens, 25-20, 25-21, 19-25, 22-25, 15-9

Sioux Falls Lincoln def. Huron, 25-23, 14-25, 25-22, 19-25, 15-11

Semifinal=

Harrisburg def. Sioux Falls O’Gorman, 21-25, 25-21, 25-23, 25-23

Sioux Falls Jefferson def. Sioux Falls Washington, 25-23, 12-25, 25-22, 20-25, 15-7

Class A=

Consolation Semifinal=

Dakota Valley def. Wagner, 25-17, 25-11, 25-17

Platte-Geddes def. Belle Fourche, 25-22, 25-22, 25-20

Semifinal=

Miller def. Elkton-Lake Benton, 25-22, 25-9, 25-21

Sioux Falls Christian def. Elk Point-Jefferson, 25-17, 25-7, 25-15

Class B=

Consolation Semifinal=

Castlewood def. Colman-Egan, 25-18, 25-25, 27-25, 25-18

Northwestern def. Freeman, 25-17, 25-12, 25-15

Semifinal=

Chester def. Burke, 24-26, 25-19, 27-25, 25-22

Warner def. Wolsey-Wessington, 25-20, 25-15, 25-11

