Friday’s Scores
PREP VOLLEYBALL=
SDHSAA Playoff=
Class AA=
Consolation Semifinal=
Pierre def. Rapid City Stevens, 25-20, 25-21, 19-25, 22-25, 15-9
Sioux Falls Lincoln def. Huron, 25-23, 14-25, 25-22, 19-25, 15-11
Semifinal=
Harrisburg def. Sioux Falls O’Gorman, 21-25, 25-21, 25-23, 25-23
Sioux Falls Jefferson def. Sioux Falls Washington, 25-23, 12-25, 25-22, 20-25, 15-7
Class A=
Consolation Semifinal=
Dakota Valley def. Wagner, 25-17, 25-11, 25-17
Platte-Geddes def. Belle Fourche, 25-22, 25-22, 25-20
Semifinal=
Miller def. Elkton-Lake Benton, 25-22, 25-9, 25-21
Sioux Falls Christian def. Elk Point-Jefferson, 25-17, 25-7, 25-15
Class B=
Consolation Semifinal=
Castlewood def. Colman-Egan, 25-18, 25-25, 27-25, 25-18
Northwestern def. Freeman, 25-17, 25-12, 25-15
Semifinal=
Chester def. Burke, 24-26, 25-19, 27-25, 25-22
Warner def. Wolsey-Wessington, 25-20, 25-15, 25-11
Some high school volleyball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/