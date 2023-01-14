AP NEWS
Saturday’s Scores

The Associated PressJanuary 15, 2023 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Aberdeen Central 50, Tea Area 46

Arlington 59, Centerville 55

Burke 75, Gayville-Volin 35

Canton 62, Canistota 49

Chamberlain 51, Bon Homme 48

Colman-Egan 48, Corsica/Stickney 37

Crofton, Neb. 58, Lakota Tech 48

Deubrook 58, Sioux Valley 57

Elk Point-Jefferson 54, McLaughlin 19

Hanson 49, Castlewood 42

Howard 53, Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 47

Kadoka Area 69, Mitchell Christian 25

Leola/Frederick 31, Aberdeen Christian 17

Newcastle, Wyo. 57, Harding County 35

Sioux Falls O’Gorman 65, Yankton 29

St. Thomas More 54, Flandreau 34

Todd County 64, St. Francis Indian 44

Wall 63, Lead-Deadwood 15

White River 62, Hills-Beaver Creek, Minn. 55

Jones County Tournament=

Brandon Valley 50, Douglas 34

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

