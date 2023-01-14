Saturday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Aberdeen Central 50, Tea Area 46
Arlington 59, Centerville 55
Burke 75, Gayville-Volin 35
Canton 62, Canistota 49
Chamberlain 51, Bon Homme 48
Colman-Egan 48, Corsica/Stickney 37
Crofton, Neb. 58, Lakota Tech 48
Deubrook 58, Sioux Valley 57
Elk Point-Jefferson 54, McLaughlin 19
Hanson 49, Castlewood 42
Howard 53, Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 47
Kadoka Area 69, Mitchell Christian 25
Leola/Frederick 31, Aberdeen Christian 17
Newcastle, Wyo. 57, Harding County 35
Sioux Falls O’Gorman 65, Yankton 29
St. Thomas More 54, Flandreau 34
Todd County 64, St. Francis Indian 44
Wall 63, Lead-Deadwood 15
White River 62, Hills-Beaver Creek, Minn. 55
Jones County Tournament=
Brandon Valley 50, Douglas 34
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/