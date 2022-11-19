AP NEWS
Saturday’s Scores

The Associated PressNovember 20, 2022 GMT

PREP VOLLEYBALL=

SDHSAA Playoff=

Class AA=

Consolation Champion=

Pierre def. Sioux Falls Lincoln, 25-19, 25-18, 25-19

Seventh Place=

Huron def. Rapid City Stevens, 25-23, 25-19, 25-14

State Champion=

Harrisburg def. Sioux Falls Jefferson, 22-25, 25-23, 25-22, 25-23

Third Place=

Sioux Falls Washington def. Sioux Falls O’Gorman, 27-25, 21-25, 25-19, 25-18

Class A=

Consolation Champion=

Dakota Valley def. Platte-Geddes, 23-25, 25-17, 25-17, 17-25, 15-9

Seventh Place=

Wagner def. Belle Fourche, 25-17, 19-25, 25-17, 25-20

State Champion=

Sioux Falls Christian def. Elkton-Lake Benton, 25-14, 25-20, 23-25, 25-13

Third Place=

Elk Point-Jefferson def. Miller, 19-25, 25-21, 25-21, 25-22

Class B=

Consolation Champion=

Northwestern def. Castlewood, 25-22, 25-13, 25-11

Seventh Place=

Colman-Egan def. Freeman, 17-25, 25-22, 25-20, 25-16

State Champion=

Warner def. Chester, 25-23, 25-16, 14-25, 26-24

Third Place=

Wolsey-Wessington def. Burke, 19-25, 25-9, 26-24, 26-24

Some high school volleyball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

