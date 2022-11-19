Saturday’s Scores
PREP VOLLEYBALL=
SDHSAA Playoff=
Class AA=
Consolation Champion=
Pierre def. Sioux Falls Lincoln, 25-19, 25-18, 25-19
Seventh Place=
Huron def. Rapid City Stevens, 25-23, 25-19, 25-14
State Champion=
Harrisburg def. Sioux Falls Jefferson, 22-25, 25-23, 25-22, 25-23
Third Place=
Sioux Falls Washington def. Sioux Falls O’Gorman, 27-25, 21-25, 25-19, 25-18
Class A=
Consolation Champion=
Dakota Valley def. Platte-Geddes, 23-25, 25-17, 25-17, 17-25, 15-9
Seventh Place=
Wagner def. Belle Fourche, 25-17, 19-25, 25-17, 25-20
State Champion=
Sioux Falls Christian def. Elkton-Lake Benton, 25-14, 25-20, 23-25, 25-13
Third Place=
Elk Point-Jefferson def. Miller, 19-25, 25-21, 25-21, 25-22
Class B=
Consolation Champion=
Northwestern def. Castlewood, 25-22, 25-13, 25-11
Seventh Place=
Colman-Egan def. Freeman, 17-25, 25-22, 25-20, 25-16
State Champion=
Warner def. Chester, 25-23, 25-16, 14-25, 26-24
Third Place=
Wolsey-Wessington def. Burke, 19-25, 25-9, 26-24, 26-24
Some high school volleyball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/