Tuesday’s Scores

The Associated PressJanuary 25, 2023 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Albert Einstein 59, Quince Orchard 51

Arundel 73, Chesapeake Science Point Charter School (CSP) 43

Avon Grove Charter, Pa. 60, Tome 54

Baltimore City College 74, Reginald Lewis 29

Baltimore Poly 75, Digital Harbor 47

Bel Air 52, Fallston 41

Bethesda 73, Walter Johnson 72

C. H. Flowers 75, Bladensburg 55

Damascus 82, Gaithersburg 77

Delmarva Christian, Del. 61, Gunston Day 41

Gwynn Park 58, Oxon Hill 49

Harwood Southern 70, Glen Burnie 52

Havre de Grace 56, Harford Tech 53

Heritage Academy 58, Frederick Christian Academy 36

Kent Island 80, North Dorchester 63

Lake Clifton 54, Carver Vo-Tech 53

Magruder 61, Wheaton 36

Meade 84, Annapolis 46

North East 58, Perryville 54

Oakdale 59, Linganore 52

Patterson 66, Baltimore Douglass 20

Paul VI Catholic High School, Va. 69, St. John’s Catholic Prep 60

Perry Hall Christian 48, Rockbridge Academy 31

Queen Annes County 77, Col. Richardson 59

Rising Sun 57, Bohemia Manor 46

Seneca Valley 55, John F. Kennedy 45

Sherwood 63, Poolesville 41

Smithsburg 53, Catoctin 43

South Hagerstown 44, Thomas Johnson 34

Stephen Decatur 76, Washington 62

Walkersville 58, Brunswick 36

Westminster 75, Key 68

Wicomico 56, Snow Hill 50

Winston Churchill 60, Walt Whitman 54

Wootton 77, Rockville 50

