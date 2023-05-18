Seattle begins season at home against Las Vegas

Las Vegas Aces at Seattle Storm

Seattle; Saturday, 3 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Storm host the Las Vegas Aces for the season opener.

Seattle finished 22-14 overall and 10-8 in Western Conference play last season. The Storm averaged 22.6 assists per game on 30.4 made field goals last season.

Las Vegas went 26-10 overall and 15-3 in Western Conference action during the 2022-23 season. The Aces gave up 84.1 points per game while committing 15.8 fouls last season.

INJURIES: Storm: None listed.

Aces: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .