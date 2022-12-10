AP NEWS
Listen
Click to copy
Click to copy
Related topics

Friday’s Scores

The Associated PressDecember 10, 2022 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Aberdeen 67, Centralia 38

Adna 71, Toledo 22

Annie Wright 47, Charles Wright Academy 2

Arlington 49, Snohomish 48

Bainbridge 48, North Kitsap 45

Black Hills 44, Tenino 25

Burlington-Edison 72, Mount Vernon 47

Cashmere 54, La Salle 6

Central Valley 58, Mead 57

Chief Leschi 72, Ocosta 22

Cle Elum/Roslyn 61, River View 13

Clover Park 55, Fife 29

College Place 48, Columbia (Burbank) 23

Colton 46, Oakesdale 44

Columbia River 44, Fort Vancouver 21

Colville 72, Shadle Park 63

Davenport 49, Northwest Christian (Colbert) 31

Eastside Prep 24, Granite Falls 14

Edmonds-Woodway 67, Marysville-Pilchuck 16

Enumclaw 59, Steilacoom 29

Ephrata 67, Wahluke 23

Everett 54, Cedarcrest 25

Evergreen (Vancouver) 64, Heritage 55

Evergreen Lutheran 60, Great Plains Lutheran, S.D. 26

Foster 64, Evergreen (Seattle) 2

Franklin Pierce 41, Foss 30

Gonzaga Prep 56, Ferris 41

Grandview 60, Naches Valley 40

Ilwaco 58, Raymond-South Bend 56

ADVERTISEMENT

Juanita 61, Interlake 31

Kalama 41, Winlock 21

Kamiakin 83, Hermiston, Ore. 50

Kennewick 73, Hanford 61

King’s 58, Overlake School 10

Lake Washington 61, Bellevue 39

Lakeside (Nine Mile Falls) 53, Pullman 21

Lakeside (Nine Mile Falls) 59, Holy Names 33

Lincoln 52, Nathan Hale 32

Lindbergh 51, Tyee 31

Sports

  • Soccer writer Grant Wahl dies at World Cup match in Qatar

  • Messi, Argentina advance to semifinals at World Cup

  • Croatia beats Brazil on penalties in World Cup quarterfinals

  • Griner in ‘good spirits’ in US after Russian prisoner swap

    • Lynden Christian 69, Sedro-Woolley 15

    Medical Lake 48, Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 41

    Mercer Island 52, Hazen 49

    Moses Lake 71, Ellensburg 21

    Mountain View 39, Battle Ground 31

    Mountlake Terrace 43, Marysville-Getchell 33

    Mt. Spokane 56, Lewis and Clark 49

    Napavine 69, Toutle Lake 23

    North Central 47, Cheney 29

    North Thurston 55, Central Kitsap 35

    Northwest Christian (Lacey) 50, Wishkah Valley 43

    Oakville 64, Quilcene 22

    Omak 59, Quincy 28

    Pateros 38, Manson 22

    Peninsula 57, Capital 18

    Pomeroy 55, St. John-Endicott/Lacrosse 44

    Prairie 39, Kelso 29

    Prosser 56, Sunnyside 49

    Rainier 65, Morton/White Pass 42

    Ridgeline 51, University 44

    Riverside 58, West Valley (Spokane) 43

    Roosevelt 65, Cleveland 4

    Sammamish 72, Highline 8

    Seattle Prep 69, Blanchet 59

    St. George’s 57, Jenkins Jr/Sr High (Chewelah) 24

    Sultan 45, South Whidbey 28

    The Northwest 34, Bear Creek School 19

    Timberline 72, Yelm 48

    Tonasket 43, Waterville-Mansfield 34

    Tri-Cities Prep 55, Granger 47

    Union 78, Ridgefield 25

    W. F. West 70, Shelton 20

    Wapato 79, East Valley (Yakima) 51

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Washington School For The Deaf 43, Colorado Deaf and Blind School, Colo. 8

    Washougal 64, R.A. Long 30

    West Seattle 45, Ballard 40

    West Valley (Yakima) 69, Wenatchee 24

    White River 68, Orting 16

    Zillah 61, Selah 42

    POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

    Cusick vs. Northport, ccd.

    Inchelium vs. Selkirk, ppd.

    Mary Knight vs. Naselle, ccd.

    Sunnyside Christian vs. Prescott, ppd.

    Trout Lake vs. Willamette Valley Christian, Ore., ccd.

    Warden vs. Highland, ppd.

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

    All contents © copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.