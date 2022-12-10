Friday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Aberdeen 67, Centralia 38
Adna 71, Toledo 22
Annie Wright 47, Charles Wright Academy 2
Arlington 49, Snohomish 48
Bainbridge 48, North Kitsap 45
Black Hills 44, Tenino 25
Burlington-Edison 72, Mount Vernon 47
Cashmere 54, La Salle 6
Central Valley 58, Mead 57
Chief Leschi 72, Ocosta 22
Cle Elum/Roslyn 61, River View 13
Clover Park 55, Fife 29
College Place 48, Columbia (Burbank) 23
Colton 46, Oakesdale 44
Columbia River 44, Fort Vancouver 21
Colville 72, Shadle Park 63
Davenport 49, Northwest Christian (Colbert) 31
Eastside Prep 24, Granite Falls 14
Edmonds-Woodway 67, Marysville-Pilchuck 16
Enumclaw 59, Steilacoom 29
Ephrata 67, Wahluke 23
Everett 54, Cedarcrest 25
Evergreen (Vancouver) 64, Heritage 55
Evergreen Lutheran 60, Great Plains Lutheran, S.D. 26
Foster 64, Evergreen (Seattle) 2
Franklin Pierce 41, Foss 30
Gonzaga Prep 56, Ferris 41
Grandview 60, Naches Valley 40
Ilwaco 58, Raymond-South Bend 56
Juanita 61, Interlake 31
Kalama 41, Winlock 21
Kamiakin 83, Hermiston, Ore. 50
Kennewick 73, Hanford 61
King’s 58, Overlake School 10
Lake Washington 61, Bellevue 39
Lakeside (Nine Mile Falls) 53, Pullman 21
Lakeside (Nine Mile Falls) 59, Holy Names 33
Lincoln 52, Nathan Hale 32
Lindbergh 51, Tyee 31
Lynden Christian 69, Sedro-Woolley 15
Medical Lake 48, Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 41
Mercer Island 52, Hazen 49
Moses Lake 71, Ellensburg 21
Mountain View 39, Battle Ground 31
Mountlake Terrace 43, Marysville-Getchell 33
Mt. Spokane 56, Lewis and Clark 49
Napavine 69, Toutle Lake 23
North Central 47, Cheney 29
North Thurston 55, Central Kitsap 35
Northwest Christian (Lacey) 50, Wishkah Valley 43
Oakville 64, Quilcene 22
Omak 59, Quincy 28
Pateros 38, Manson 22
Peninsula 57, Capital 18
Pomeroy 55, St. John-Endicott/Lacrosse 44
Prairie 39, Kelso 29
Prosser 56, Sunnyside 49
Rainier 65, Morton/White Pass 42
Ridgeline 51, University 44
Riverside 58, West Valley (Spokane) 43
Roosevelt 65, Cleveland 4
Sammamish 72, Highline 8
Seattle Prep 69, Blanchet 59
St. George’s 57, Jenkins Jr/Sr High (Chewelah) 24
Sultan 45, South Whidbey 28
The Northwest 34, Bear Creek School 19
Timberline 72, Yelm 48
Tonasket 43, Waterville-Mansfield 34
Tri-Cities Prep 55, Granger 47
Union 78, Ridgefield 25
W. F. West 70, Shelton 20
Wapato 79, East Valley (Yakima) 51
Washington School For The Deaf 43, Colorado Deaf and Blind School, Colo. 8
Washougal 64, R.A. Long 30
West Seattle 45, Ballard 40
West Valley (Yakima) 69, Wenatchee 24
White River 68, Orting 16
Zillah 61, Selah 42
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Cusick vs. Northport, ccd.
Inchelium vs. Selkirk, ppd.
Mary Knight vs. Naselle, ccd.
Sunnyside Christian vs. Prescott, ppd.
Trout Lake vs. Willamette Valley Christian, Ore., ccd.
Warden vs. Highland, ppd.
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/