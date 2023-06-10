Seattle and Washington meet in non-conference showdown

FILE - Members of the Supreme Court sit for a new group portrait following the addition of Associate Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, at the Supreme Court building in Washington, Oct. 7, 2022. Bottom row, from left, Associate Justice Sonia Sotomayor, Associate Justice Clarence Thomas, Chief Justice of the United States John Roberts, Associate Justice Samuel Alito, and Associate Justice Elena Kagan. Top row, from left, Associate Justice Amy Coney Barrett, Associate Justice Neil Gorsuch, Associate Justice Brett Kavanaugh, and Associate Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)
Supreme Court decisions
FILE - Naomi Campbell appears at the opening ceremony and the premiere of the film "Jeanne du Barry" at the 76th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, on May 16, 2023. Campbell has welcomed baby No. 2. The British supermodel wrote Thursday on Instagram that her son is a true gift from God. In May 2021, she introduced her firstborn on the cover of British Vogue. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP, File)
Naomi Campbell welcomes baby No. 2
FILE - People walk by Tiffany's flagship store in New York, Nov. 25, 2019. A fire broke out Thursday, June 29, 2023, in the basement of the flagship Tiffany & Co. store on New York's Fifth Avenue, officials said. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)
Tiffany & Co. flagship store fire
Eco-activist Greta Thunberg attends a press-conference of a newly created working group that will work with the damages caused to Ukraine's ecology as a result of Russia's invasion in Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, June 29, 2023. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)
Ukraine’s Zelenskyy meets Greta Thunberg
This illustration provided by researchers in June 2023 depicts gravitational waves stretching and squeezing space-time in the universe. On Wednesday, June 28, 2023, researchers reported signals from what they call low-frequency gravitational waves — changes in the fabric of the universe that are created by huge objects moving around and colliding in space. It took decades of work by scientists across the globe to track down the evidence for these super-slow wobbles. (Aurore Simonnet/NANOGrav Collaboration)
Gravitational waves

Seattle and Washington meet in non-conference showdown

By The Associated Press
 
Share

Washington Mystics (3-3, 2-2 Eastern Conference) at Seattle Storm (1-4, 1-3 Western Conference)

Seattle; Sunday, 3 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Seattle and Washington play in non-conference action.

Other news
Cordell Goosby appears at his arraignment with his defense attorney, Thursday, June 29, 2023, in Seattle. Goosby, who fatally shot a pregnant woman in Seattle earlier this month while exhibiting signs of a mental health crisis has pleaded not guilty to murder charges. (Ken Lambert/The Seattle Times via AP)
Man pleads not guilty in unprovoked fatal shooting of 8-months-pregnant woman in Seattle
A man who fatally shot a pregnant woman while exhibiting signs of a mental health crisis in Seattle earlier this month has pleaded not guilty to charges of murder and attempted murder.
FILE - Jessica Garcia, Erik Garcia and Meara White hold signs in support of Starbucks workers as they watch marchers in the annual Seattle Pride Parade, Sunday, June 25, 2023, in Seattle. The union organizing Starbucks workers said Monday, June 26, 2023, that a strike timed to Pride month closed 21 stores over the weekend, including the company’s flagship Reserve Roastery in Seattle. The strike will continue through this week and is expected to close or disrupt operations at more than 150 stores, Starbucks Workers United said. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson, File)
Starbucks union says Pride weekend strikes closed 21 US stores
The union organizing Starbucks workers says a strike timed to Pride month closed 21 stores over the weekend, including the company’s flagship Reserve Roastery in Seattle.
OceanGate CEO Stockton Rush emerges from the hatch atop the OceanGate submarine Cyclops 1 in the San Juan Islands, Wash., on Sept. 12, 2018. Rescuers in a remote area of the Atlantic Ocean raced against time Tuesday, June 20, 2023, to find a missing submersible before the oxygen supply runs out for five people, including Stockton, who were on a mission to document the wreckage of the Titanic. (Alan Berner/The Seattle Times via AP)
Insufficient prototype testing could put Titanic sub passengers in extreme danger, a lawsuit says
Documents show the company whose submersible vanished in the North Atlantic on a tourist dive to the wreck of the Titanic was repeatedly warned that there might be catastrophic safety problems posed by the way the vessel was developed.
A bouquet of flowers and a photograph sits on the corner of Lenora St. and 4th Avenue, Thursday, June 15, 2023 in Seattle. A pregnant woman who was killed in what appears to have been a random shooting in downtown Seattle this week has been identified as the owner of a sushi restaurant near the city’s famed Pike Place Market. (Dean Rutz/The Seattle Times via AP)
Pregnant woman shot and killed was owner of Seattle restaurant near famed market
A pregnant woman who was killed in what appears to have been a random shooting in downtown Seattle this week has been identified as the owner of a sushi restaurant near the city’s famed Pike Place Market.

Seattle finished 22-14 overall with a 13-5 record at home during the 2022-23 season. The Storm averaged 82.5 points per game last season, 33.0 in the paint, 17.1 off of turnovers and 12.0 on fast breaks.

Washington finished 22-14 overall with a 10-8 record on the road a season ago. The Mystics averaged 16.5 points off of turnovers, 9.1 second chance points and 22.6 bench points last season.

INJURIES: Storm: None listed.

Mystics: Myisha Hines-Allen: out (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.