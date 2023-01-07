AP NEWS
Friday’s Scores

January 7, 2023

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Aberdeen 51, Shelton 34

Adna 67, Kalama 20

Bainbridge 52, North Mason 31

Blanchet 64, Eastside Catholic 61

Bonney Lake 56, Silas 29

Bothell 56, Issaquah 42

Capital 49, River Ridge 36

Cedar Park Christian (Bothell) 44, Overlake School 34

Central Kitsap 45, Yelm 26

Central Valley 42, Ridgeline 30

Chiawana 53, Richland 45

Chief Sealth 41, Nathan Hale 21

Cle Elum/Roslyn 45, Goldendale 36

Colfax 59, Reardan 18

College Place 61, Wahluke 20

Colton 55, Garfield-Palouse 43

Columbia River 54, Hudson’s Bay 25

Colville 51, Medical Lake 32

Curlew 42, Cusick 23

Davenport 54, Kettle Falls 23

Davis 69, Wenatchee 34

Deer Park 58, Lakeside (Nine Mile Falls) 48

Eastlake 43, Redmond 13

Eastside Prep 38, Bear Creek School 12

Eisenhower 46, Moses Lake 41

Ellensburg 80, Ephrata 13

Entiat 32, Soap Lake 28

Ferndale 52, Oak Harbor 36

Ferris 48, Cheney 38

Fife 51, Washington 7

Forks 71, Ocosta 29

Foster 84, Highline 15

Garfield 69, Holy Names 45

Gig Harbor 49, North Thurston 34

Glacier Peak 51, Lake Stevens 32

Grandview 74, Selah 44

Hanford 56, East Valley (Yakima) 52

Hazen 61, Interlake 27

Heritage 64, Mountain View 31

Hermiston, Ore. 66, Pasco 43

Ilwaco 73, Chief Leschi 49

Inchelium 41, Waterville-Mansfield 39

Ingraham 33, Rainier Beach 26

    • Juanita 64, Bellevue 57

    Kamiak 55, Jackson 45

    Kamiakin 64, Kennewick 44

    Kelso 48, Evergreen (Vancouver) 41

    King’s 50, Sultan 39

    King’s Way Christian School 41, Stevenson 30

    Kiona-Benton 31, Connell 27

    Klickwood 50, Lyle-Wishram 18

    La Conner 79, Concrete 2

    Lake Roosevelt 87, Bridgeport 48

    Lake Washington 53, Liberty 31

    Lakes 61, Mount Tahoma 51

    Lakeside (Seattle) 46, Ballard 31

    Lewis and Clark 46, North Central 36

    Liberty Christian 44, DeSales 41

    Lincoln 70, Spanaway Lake 49

    Lummi 61, Grace Academy 14

    Mark Morris 52, Hockinson 45

    Mary Knight 61, Wishkah Valley 32

    Mead 60, Mt. Spokane 48

    Meadowdale 57, Shorecrest 41

    Mitchell/Spray, Ore. 50, Bickleton 15

    Montesano 58, Ridgefield 29

    Napavine 55, Onalaska 11

    Naselle 57, Pe Ell 43

    Nooksack Valley 66, Lynden Christian 52

    North Creek 68, Newport-Bellevue 53

    Northwest Christian (Colbert) 52, Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 31

    Oakesdale 61, St. John-Endicott/Lacrosse 40

    Oakville 44, North River 16

    Odessa 48, Almira/Coulee-Hartline 31

    Okanogan 55, Liberty (Spangle) 47

    Omak 66, Quincy 18

    Orcas Island 37, Coupeville 30

    Orting 48, Clover Park 47

    Peninsula 68, Timberline 35

    Pomeroy 67, Tekoa/Rosalia 29

    Prosser 60, Othello 43

    Providence Classical Christian 34, Shoreline Christian 22

    Rainier 54, Winlock 25

    River View 52, Dayton/Waitsburg 41

    Sammamish 48, Renton 40

    Seattle Academy 39, Bush 10

    Sehome 74, Lakewood 40

    Seton Catholic 59, La Center 38

    Skyline 48, Inglemoor 35

    Skyview 63, Union 57

    South Bend 53, North Beach 33

    St. George’s 43, Asotin 24

    Steilacoom 39, Foss 12

    Summit Sierra 61, Granite Falls 47

    Sunnyside 64, Eastmont 24

    Sunnyside Christian 54, Touchet 12

    Tonasket 58, Liberty Bell 11

    Toppenish 60, Naches Valley 42

    Toutle Lake 54, Toledo 31

    Trout Lake 48, Horizon Christian Hood River, Ore. 18

    Tumwater 42, Black Hills 21

    University Prep 36, Northwest School 26

    W. F. West 64, Centralia 29

    Wahkiakum 51, Morton/White Pass 40

    Walla Walla 57, Southridge 33

    Wapato 66, La Salle 21

    Warden 64, Columbia (Burbank) 44

    Washougal 43, Fort Vancouver 34

    West Seattle 48, Seattle Prep 31

    White River 68, Franklin Pierce 13

    White Swan 72, Kittitas 29

    Woodinville 68, Mount Si 47

    Woodland 47, R.A. Long 26

    Yakama Tribal 70, Prescott 7

    Zillah 83, Royal 49

    POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

    Republic vs. Selkirk, ccd.

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

