Seattle Sounders play Minnesota United in conference matchup

Minnesota United FC (3-2-2, sixth in the Western Conference) vs. Seattle Sounders FC (5-2-1, third in the Western Conference)

Seattle; Saturday, 10:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLS LINE : Seattle -167, Minnesota United FC +431, Draw +300; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Sounders face Minnesota United in Western Conference play.

The Sounders are 5-1-1 in Western Conference games. The Sounders are third in the Western Conference giving up just seven goals.

United is 3-0-1 against Western Conference opponents. United is third in the MLS giving up just seven goals.

The teams meet Saturday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jordan Morris has scored eight goals for the Sounders. Heber has two goals.

Luis Amarilla has scored two goals for United. Bongokuhle Hlongwane has two goals.

SEASON SO FAR: Sounders: Averaging 2.0 goals, 5.0 shots on goal and 5.0 corner kicks through eight games while allowing 0.9 goals per game.

United: Averaging 1.1 goals, 3.3 shots on goal and 4.0 corner kicks through seven games while allowing 1.0 goal per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Sounders: Dylan Teves (injured).

United: Ryen Jiba (injured), Emanuel Reynoso (injured), Bakaye Dibassy (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .