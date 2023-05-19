Vancouver Whitecaps play the Seattle Sounders in conference action

Seattle Sounders FC (7-4-2, first in the Western Conference) vs. Vancouver Whitecaps FC (3-4-5, ninth in the Western Conference)

Vancouver, British Columbia; Saturday, 10:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLS LINE : Vancouver +128, Seattle +207, Draw +239; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: The Vancouver Whitecaps and the Seattle Sounders square off in Western Conference play.

The Whitecaps are 2-4-5 against Western Conference opponents. The Whitecaps have a 2-3 record in one-goal matches.

The Sounders are 7-3-2 in Western Conference games. The Sounders are fourth in the Western Conference allowing only 11 goals.

The teams meet Saturday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brian White has scored four goals for the Whitecaps. Simon Becher has four goals and one assist over the past 10 games.

Jordan Morris has eight goals for the Sounders. Raul Ruidiaz has two goals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Whitecaps: 3-2-5, averaging 1.4 goals, 5.1 shots on goal and 7.1 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.0 goal per game.

Sounders: 5-3-2, averaging 1.4 goals, 3.6 shots on goal and 5.6 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.0 goal per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Whitecaps: Max Anchor (injured).

Sounders: Raul Ruidiaz (injured), Obed Vargas (injured), Ethan Dobbelaere (injured), Leo Chu (injured), Nouhou Tolo (injured), Cristian Roldan (injured), Kelyn Rowe (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .