Friday’s Scores

The Associated PressDecember 17, 2022 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Adna 63, Toutle Lake 31

Auburn Mountainview 56, Auburn Riverside 41

Bellarmine Prep 88, Curtis 44

Bellevue Christian 47, Sultan 28

Blanchet 49, Ballard 42

Bonners Ferry, Idaho 68, Rogers (Spokane) 26

Camas 74, Skyview 42

Capital 35, Yelm 28

Cedar Park Christian (Bothell) 52, Bush 23

Central Kitsap 72, River Ridge 34

Chiawana 58, Kennewick 44

Chief Leschi 63, North Beach 18

Cle Elum/Roslyn 47, Mabton 44

College Place 65, Royal 38

Colton 56, Pomeroy 26

Columbia River 59, Washougal 38

Connell 44, Wahluke 20

East Valley (Yakima) 56, Selah 40

Eastside Catholic 53, Holy Names 49

Ellensburg 74, Grandview 33

Emerald Ridge 65, Bethel 59

Enumclaw 70, Fife 30

Everett 50, Lake Stevens 47

Evergreen (Vancouver) 49, King’s Way Christian School 37

Ferndale 67, Jackson 43

Forks 63, Raymond-South Bend 29

Franklin 56, Chief Sealth 32

Freeman 47, Colville 23

Garfield 72, Seattle Prep 38

Gig Harbor 46, Timberline 45

Goldendale 50, Granger 38

Gonzaga Prep 51, Lewis and Clark 39

Hermiston, Ore. 80, Walla Walla 73

Inchelium 46, Curlew 40

Ione/Arlington, Ore. 48, Bickleton 16

Kamiakin 72, Southridge 30

Kelso 39, Mountain View 19

King’s 36, Seattle Academy 34

Kittitas 48, Highland 26

Klahowya 42, Charles Wright Academy 6

La Conner 52, North Kitsap 38

    • La Salle 48, Kiona-Benton 37

    Lakeside (Nine Mile Falls) 56, Riverside 23

    Liberty Christian 27, Touchet 24

    Lincoln 55, Rainier Beach 25

    Lynden 46, Meridian 28

    Lynden Christian 52, Bellingham 9

    Mark Morris 43, Fort Vancouver 10

    Mead 63, Ferris 30

    Moses Lake 61, Wenatchee 18

    Moses Lake Christian Academy 53, Waterville-Mansfield 41

    Mount Si 59, Skyline 56

    Mount Vernon Christian 52, Darrington 9

    Mountlake Terrace 60, Bear Creek School 8

    Napavine 61, Kalama 23

    North Thurston 58, Peninsula 50

    Northwest Christian (Colbert) 48, Kettle Falls 45

    Oakesdale 50, Garfield-Palouse 18

    Ocosta 34, South Bend 25

    Okanogan 77, Tonasket 21

    Olympia 67, Graham-Kapowsin 22

    Omak 53, Chelan 44

    Orcas Island 56, Concrete 18

    Pateros 58, Riverside Christian 12

    Prairie 39, Heritage 35

    Prosser 70, Ephrata 30

    Quilcene 31, Rainier Christian 23

    Rainier 43, Toledo 19

    Reardan 42, Jenkins Jr/Sr High (Chewelah) 26

    Richland 66, Hanford 47

    Ridgefield 63, R.A. Long 18

    Ridgeline 45, Cheney 32

    Rogers (Puyallup) 58, Puyallup 43

    Roosevelt 71, Nathan Hale 24

    Shorecrest 52, Marysville-Getchell 38

    Soap Lake 34, Wilson Creek 25

    Squalicum 51, Blaine 46

    St. George’s 46, Davenport 38

    St. John-Endicott/Lacrosse 57, Tekoa/Rosalia 13

    Stanwood 64, Edmonds-Woodway 29

    Steilacoom 56, Orting 34

    Sumner 72, South Kitsap 40

    Sunnyside 47, West Valley (Yakima) 44

    Tenino 41, Castle Rock 39

    Tri-Cities Prep 55, River View 27

    Trout Lake 55, Dufur, Ore. 23

    Tulalip Heritage 53, Shoreline Christian 36

    Union 100, Battle Ground 27

    University 55, North Central 48

    Valley Christian 55, Selkirk 37

    Wahkiakum 61, Winlock 14

    Wapato 60, Toppenish 57

    Wellpinit 50, Odessa 41

    White River 62, Clover Park 26

    Woodland 57, Hockinson 38

    Zillah 59, Naches Valley 31

    Seaside Holiday Classic=

    Madras, Ore. 66, Rochester 31

    POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

    Kent Meridian vs. Lindbergh, ccd.

    Kentlake vs. Kentwood, ccd.

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

