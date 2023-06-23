Phoenix plays Seattle following Sutton’s 21-point game

Phoenix Mercury (2-9, 1-6 Western Conference) at Seattle Storm (3-8, 3-4 Western Conference)

Seattle; Saturday, 9 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Phoenix visits the Seattle Storm after Sug Sutton scored 21 points in the Mercury’s 99-79 loss to the Las Vegas Aces.

Seattle went 13-5 at home and 10-8 in Western Conference games during the 2022-23 season. The Storm averaged 82.5 points per game while allowing opponents to score 78.4 last season.

Phoenix went 7-11 in Western Conference action and 15-21 overall during the 2022-23 season. The Mercury averaged 81.1 points per game while allowing opponents to score 84.1 last season.

INJURIES: Storm: None listed.

Mercury: Brittney Griner: out (hip), Diana Taurasi: out (hamstring), Skylar Diggins-Smith: out (personal).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .