Seattle hosts Dallas following Ogunbowale’s 27-point showing

Dallas Wings (1-0) at Seattle Storm (0-1, 0-1 Western Conference)

Seattle; Friday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Dallas faces the Seattle Storm after Arike Ogunbowale scored 27 points in the Wings’ 85-78 victory over the Atlanta Dream.

Seattle finished 13-5 at home and 10-8 in Western Conference action during the 2022-23 season. The Storm averaged 82.5 points per game while allowing opponents to score 78.4 last season.

Dallas went 18-18 overall and 8-10 in Western Conference games during the 2022-23 season. The Wings averaged 82.9 points per game last season, 15.9 from the free throw line and 23.4 from deep.

INJURIES: Storm: None listed.

Wings: Lou Lopez Senechal: out (knee), Diamond DeShields: out (knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .