Norwin swimmers prep for WPIAL meet

The Norwin boys and girls swimming teams will be building for the future at the WPIAL Class AAA championship meet Thursday and Friday at Pitt’s Trees Pool.

Many Knights are competing for the first time or in new events. They likely are a year or two away from reaching the podium.

Knight coach Neil Rushnock said he will be happy if they do their best times.

On the boys side, sophomore Ethan Tulenko is seeded 10th in the 50-yard freestyle (22.36 seconds) and 100 freestyle (48.79), just short of medal contention.

Norwin assistant coach Laurie Federovich said Tulenko came a long way, qualifying in most events.

She said it speaks volumes he is seeded 10th in two events.

Among others competing individually will be sophomore Phong Tran and seniors Joey Astrab and Michael Fry.

Federovich said Fry worked hard just to make an event.

Tulenko, Tran and Astrab will also take to the pool on some of the three relays that qualified.

Seniors Brandon Pizzuto and Alex Ivory and sophomore Austin Livsey are slated to join them.

“We’re working hard (to) swim strong and very fast,” Astrab said.

Leading the girls is the 13th-seeded 200 medley relay team of sophomore Kristy Juart, freshman Elizabeth Smeltzer, junior Courtney Kosanovic and freshman Jordan Kutchak (1:54.86).

Juart, the 16th seed in the 100 backstroke (1:01.47), is in position to score individually.

“She has the potential to be something in the 100 back,” Federovich said.

Kosanovic, Smeltzer and Kutchak will also race on their own.

Freshman Sarah Todaro and sophomore Allie Plassio are candidates for the 200 and 400 freestyle relay teams.

Federovich predicts bright futures for both squads.

"(There is) so much potential there,” she said. “They’re going to be teams to be reckoned with.”

Karen Kadilak is a freelance writer.