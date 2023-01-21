Jones scores 22 as No. 20 Marquette beats Seton Hall 74-53

Marquette guard Kam Jones (1) drives to the basket against Seton Hall forward Tyrese Samuel (4) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Newark, N.J., Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray)

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — It was a very familiar feeling for Marquette coach Shaka Smart.

Kam Jones scored 22 points, Oso Ighodaro had 18 on 7-for-7 shooting and No. 20 Marquette beat Seton Hall 74-53 on Saturday.

“It reminds me of last year’s game here in that that I felt like Seton Hall was ready to play, and they were ready to go out and beat us,” Smart said. “But our guys responded and gave a good pushback that allowed us to do what we needed.”

Marquette (16-5, 8-2 Big East) shot 54% (29 for 54) from the field in its second straight win since an 80-76 loss to Xavier last weekend.

The Golden Eagles used a 10-2 run to take a 37-29 halftime lead. Jones had 13 points on 5-for-7 shooting in the first half.

“The first half was a very good half for us ... and then offensively, we just had to figure out their switching,” Smart said. “They have good aggressiveness and good versatility.”

Ighodaro’s jumper sparked a 13-3 spurt, giving Marquette a 53-36 lead with 15:15 remaining. Jones capped the run with a 3-pointer.

The Golden Eagles led by as many as 22 at 74-52 with 1:48 remaining.

Kadary Richmond led Seton Hall with 10 points and five assists. The Pirates committed a season-high 26 turnovers.

“You don’t prepare well, you’re not playing well. It’s not rocket science,” Seton Hall coach Shaheen Holloway said.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

Following up on a win against No. 22 Providence, Marquette could move up in the AP poll. It is second in the Big East at the midpoint in conference play.

BIG PICTURE

Marquette: Winners of seven of their last eight, the Golden Eagles look like a team prepared to compete for a Big East title in its second year under Smart. They scored 34 points off Seton Hall’s turnovers.

Seton Hall: After starting 0-3 in the Big East, the Pirates won four straight — including a win over No. 15 UConn — and five of the last six coming in. Despite the loss, the Pirates have been playing better under first-year coach Shaheen Holloway.

UP NEXT

Marquette: At DePaul next Saturday.

Seton Hall: Host Butler next Saturday.

AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25