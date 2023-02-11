Siegrist scores 50, sends No. 15 Villanova past Seton Hall

Villanova's Maddy Siegrist (20) shoots over Marquette's Kennedi Myles of Marquette during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023, in Villanova, Pa. (Charles Fox/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP)

VILLANOVA, Pa. (AP) — Maddy Siegrist scored a career-high 50 points to become the Big East Conference’s career regular-season scoring leader and No. 15 Villanova defeated Seton Hall 99-65 on Saturday.

With 1,550 conference regular-season points, Siegrist surpassed former Boston College standout Sarah Behn’s (1989-93) 1,546 points. Siegrist also broke the previous single-game Villanova program record of 44 points, set by Shelly Pennefather.

Siegrist, who posted the first 50-point game in Division I women’s action this season, shot a smoldering 76.9%, making 20 of 26 shot attempts. She grabbed 10 rebounds and did not commit a foul or turnover.

Maddie Burke scored 12 points for Villanova (22-4, 13-2 Big East), which shot 38 for 59 (64.4%).

Sidney Cooks scored 21 for Seton Hall (15-10, 8-7) and Lauren Park-Lane added 20.

Cooks’ basket 6:17 before halftime knotted the score at 25. Siegrist countered with a layup 4:53 before intermission and Villanova went on a 17-3 run for a 42-28 advantage at the break. Siegrist scored eight and Burke scored seven during the run.

Siegrist scored 22 by halftime and picked up where she left after the break with a layup and a 3-pointer off a Seton Hall turnover to give the Wildcats their first 20-point lead of the contest at 49-28. She scored 15 in the third.

Seton Hall hosts DePaul on Monday. Villanova heads to New York to face St. John’s on Wednesday.

