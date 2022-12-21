AP NEWS
Tuesday’s Scores

The Associated PressDecember 21, 2022 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Abbotsford 55, Rib Lake 34

Albany 66, Juda 11

Amherst 44, Markesan 32

Arrowhead 76, Oconomowoc 53

Ashland 56, Spooner 44

Ashwaubenon 48, Green Bay Preble 46

Bangor 76, Arcadia 32

Baraboo 69, Portage 27

Barneveld 70, Benton 36

Berlin 60, Wautoma 52

Blair-Taylor 65, Melrose-Mindoro 37

Bonduel 60, Sevastopol 52

Bonduel 64, Amherst 31

Brodhead 59, East Troy 44

Brodhead 66, Whitewater 32

Brookfield East 48, West Allis Nathan Hale 26

Butternut 49, Mercer 40

Cadott 59, Fall Creek 58

Catholic Memorial 50, Mukwonago 36

Cedarburg 81, Nicolet 35

Clinton 51, Big Foot 37

Coleman 67, Crivitz 25

Columbus Catholic 33, Greenwood 29

Crandon 57, Stratford 37

Darlington 62, Iowa-Grant 32

De Pere 55, Sheboygan South 40

DeForest 42, Watertown 37

Deerfield 79, Wayland Academy 50

Dodgeland 44, Valley Christian 32

Eau Claire Memorial 85, New Richmond 52

Eau Claire North 65, Rice Lake 58

Edgerton 60, Jefferson 37

Evansville 52, East Troy 51

Fond du Lac 68, Oshkosh North 55

Fox Valley Lutheran 68, Denmark 35

Freedom 61, Luxemburg-Casco 26

Germantown 73, Wauwatosa East 65

Gillett 59, Oneida Nation 45

Grafton 55, West Bend East 45

Grantsburg 48, Siren 41

Green Bay Southwest 71, Manitowoc Lincoln 44

Greendale 48, Waukesha North 35

    • Hamilton 66, Milwaukee DSHA 61

    Hayward 48, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 42

    Homestead 82, Hartford Union 64

    Hudson 60, Menomonie 38

    Hurley 66, Lac Courte Oreilles 20

    Iola-Scandinavia 52, Pacelli 44

    Ithaca 51, Wauzeka-Steuben 47

    Kenosha Bradford 58, Madison East 47

    Kenosha Christian Life 48, Saint Francis 31

    Kettle Moraine 68, Muskego 40

    Kewaskum 68, Ozaukee 27

    Kickapoo 57, Weston 16

    Kimberly 81, Madison Memorial 38

    Laconia 69, St. Marys Springs 49

    Ladysmith 48, Cameron 10

    Lake Holcombe 57, Bruce 18

    Lakeland 58, Antigo 33

    Little Chute 42, Waupaca 34

    Lomira 53, Mayville 37

    Lourdes Academy 48, Winneconne 44

    Luck 31, Northwood 19

    Marathon 49, Colby 34

    Marinette 43, Wrightstown 39

    Marshfield 82, Wausau East 32

    Martin Luther 51, New Berlin Eisenhower 45

    McDonell Central 62, Bloomer 43

    Mellen 54, Butternut 36

    Menominee Indian 78, Marion 14

    Milton 49, Fort Atkinson 46

    Milw. Bay View 43, Milwaukee Excellence Charter 36

    Milwaukee King 93, Milwaukee School of Languages 64

    Mishicot 68, Hilbert 20

    Monona Grove 79, Madison La Follette 46

    Mosinee 46, Edgar 31

    Mosinee 59, Rhinelander 50

    Nekoosa 37, Port Edwards 27

    New Auburn 40, Cornell 30

    New London 56, Xavier 43

    Niagara 53, Suring 43

    Northwestern 62, Barron 42

    Oakfield 82, Chesterton 15

    Oconto Falls 54, Clintonville 36

    Omro 66, Campbellsport 43

    Oostburg 89, Kohler 44

    Oshkosh West 61, Appleton West 30

    Osseo-Fairchild 77, Thorp 44

    Pecatonica 57, Monticello 50

    Phillips 53, Laona-Wabeno 52

    Pius XI Catholic 56, Kettle Moraine Lutheran 48

    Plymouth 44, Kiel 38

    Poynette 60, Mauston 52

    Prairie Farm 77, Clayton 25

    Prescott 60, Amery 50

    Racine St. Catherine’s 60, Burlington 42

    Richland Center 52, Riverdale 34

    River Falls 58, Chippewa Falls 46

    River Ridge 59, Southwestern 37

    Sauk Prairie 56, Wisconsin Dells 53

    Shawano 58, Green Bay East 22

    Sheboygan Area Luth. 72, Cedar Grove-Belgium 42

    Sheboygan Falls 56, Two Rivers 39

    Sheboygan North 52, Pulaski 39

    Shell Lake 59, Frederic 33

    Slinger 61, West Bend West 38

    Solon Springs 55, Washburn 50

    Somerset 63, Ellsworth 36

    St. Croix Falls 68, Cumberland 23

    St. Mary Catholic 61, Howards Grove 35

    Stevens Point 74, D.C. Everest 29

    Sun Prairie West 69, Waunakee 51

    Three Lakes 47, Prentice 40

    Tomah 42, Luther 40

    Tomahawk 55, Chequamegon 43

    Unity 47, Webster 30

    Valders 60, Kewaunee 35

    Waukesha West 67, Waukesha South 17

    Waupun 55, Kewaskum 41

    Wausau West 70, Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 50

    West De Pere 65, Seymour 39

    West Salem 60, Durand 49

    Westby 48, Cashton 33

    Weyauwega-Fremont 46, Tri-County 26

    Whitefish Bay 59, Port Washington 44

    Winter 61, Birchwood 37

    Wisconsin Lutheran 68, Menomonee Falls 53

    Wittenberg-Birnamwood 71, Northland Pines 19

    POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

    Green Bay West vs. Menasha, ccd.

    River Valley vs. Viroqua, ccd.

    White Lake vs. Goodman/Pembine, ccd.

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

