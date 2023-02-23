Stetson defeats Austin Peay 76-51

DELAND, Fla. (AP) — Luke Brown scored 15 points to help Stetson defeat Austin Peay 76-51 on Wednesday night.

Brown was 5 of 9 shooting, including 2 for 5 from distance, and went 3 for 4 from the line for the Hatters (17-11, 12-5 Atlantic Sun Conference). Josh Smith scored 14 points while shooting 4 of 5 from the field and 4 for 4 from the line, and added eight rebounds. Sam Peek shot 4 of 5 from the field and 4 for 4 from the line to finish with 13 points.

The Governors (9-21, 3-14) were led by Shon Robinson, who recorded 12 points and four assists. Guy Fauntleroy added 11 points and five steals for Austin Peay. Jalen Ware also recorded 10 points.

