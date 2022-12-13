Monday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Acadiana 28, Opelousas 26
Anacoco 63, Pleasant Hill 39
Arcadia 38, Ruston 36
Bolton 50, Ferriday 29
Carver 54, Cohen 2
Chapelle 47, Cabrini 25
Claiborne Christian 51, Beekman 29
East Iberville 39, Capitol 25
Ehret 52, S. B. Wright 14
Gibsland-Coleman 71, Ringgold 16
Grand Lake 65, Iowa 43
Hanson Memorial 48, Delcambre 37
Holy Savior Menard 73, Pineville 26
Istrouma 41, Thrive 26
Midland 46, Iota 38
Montgomery 65, Pitkin 63
New Iberia 50, Beau Chene 29
Northshore 53, Hammond 43
Parkview Baptist 45, Doyle 44
Plain Dealing 39, Green Oaks 12
Richwood 45, Delhi 43
Riverdale 56, West St. John 21
Scotlandville 54, University (Lab) 39
Springfield 58, Independence 31
St. John 39, Berwick 5
Sterlington 54, Cedar Creek 48
Teurlings Catholic 56, Virgil Browne Glencoe Charter 4
Union Parish 56, West Ouachita 36
Walker 68, Dominican 35
Welsh 61, Pickering 27
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
B.T. Washington vs. Shreveport Northwood, ccd.
Morgan City vs. Hahnville, ccd.
New Iberia Catholic vs. Cecilia, ccd.
Port Allen vs. St. James, ccd.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/