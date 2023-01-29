Czech pair wins Australian Open doubles for 7th major title

Czech Republic's Barbora Krejcikova, left, and Katerina Siniakova hold their trophy aloft after defeating Japan's Shuko Aoyama and Ena Shibahara in the women's doubles final at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia, Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Katerina Siniakova and Barbora Krejcikova have extended their Grand Slam winning streak to 24 matches with a 6-4, 6-3 win over Japan’s Shuko Aoyama and Ena Shibahara to win the Australian Open women’s doubles title on Sunday.

It was the seventh Grand Slam doubles title by the Czech pair, who broke their Japanese opponents in each of the first games of the sets.

“A big thanks to my partner Barbora,” said Siniakova. “I’m so happy we did it again, it was a nice journey.”

The Czech players won last year’s Australian Open, Wimbledon and U.S. Open doubles titles, adding to their Tokyo Olympic gold medals in 2021.

Aoyama and Shibahara were appearing in their 10th final together and first at a Grand Slam tournament.

