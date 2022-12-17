Friday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
ADM, Adel 46, Boone 37
AGWSR, Ackley 52, Grundy Center 48
Albia 52, Eldon Cardinal 21
Alburnett 59, Central City 36
Assumption, Davenport 72, Muscatine 35
B-G-M 40, Belle Plaine 34
BCLUW, Conrad 29, Colo-NESCO 14
Ballard 59, Carroll 40
Bellevue 70, Anamosa 65
Benton Community 55, Williamsburg 37
Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 72, Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 28
CAM, Anita 63, Boyer Valley, Dunlap 42
Calamus-Wheatland 67, Prince of Peace Prep, Clinton 31
Carlisle 56, Bondurant Farrar 47
Cascade,Western Dubuque 45, Camanche 22
Cedar Rapids Xavier 55, Cedar Falls 46
Cedar Rapids, Jefferson 58, Cedar Rapids, Washington 46
Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 44, Prairie, Cedar Rapids 34
Clarinda 40, Denison-Schleswig 37
Clear Creek-Amana 50, Vinton-Shellsburg 40
Collins-Maxwell 47, GMG, Garwin 42
Coon Rapids-Bayard 49, Ar-We-Va, Westside 25
Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 57, Sioux City, West 47
Davenport, North 83, Clinton 13
Decorah 54, New Hampton 40
Des Moines Christian 62, Pleasantville 31
Des Moines, North 58, Des Moines, Lincoln 33
Des Moines, Roosevelt 55, Ottumwa 43
Dike-New Hartford 76, Columbus Catholic, Waterloo 38
Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines 51, Ankeny 48
Dubuque, Senior 55, Epworth, Western Dubuque 50
Earlham 59, Van Meter 32
East Mills 64, Griswold 8
Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 72, Chariton 32
Edgewood-Colesburg 46, Maquoketa Valley, Delhi 38
Gilbert 26, Winterset 23
Glenwood 46, Creston 35
Grinnell 59, Pella Christian 36
Highland, Riverside 50, Wapello 44
Holy Trinity 53, Van Buren, Keosauqua 33
Hudson 44, Aplington-Parkersburg 37
Indianola 53, Norwalk 42
Iowa City Liberty High School 48, Iowa City High 40
Iowa Valley, Marengo 51, H-L-V, Victor 24
Johnston 53, Valley, West Des Moines 50
Keokuk 48, Fort Madison 34
Knoxville 58, Centerville 49
Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 55, Kingsley-Pierson 45
LeMars 64, Sioux City, North 32
Lewis Central 49, Atlantic 34
Linn-Mar, Marion 49, Iowa City West 39
Lisbon 42, Easton Valley 37
Logan-Magnolia 51, A-H-S-T-W, Avoca 37
Lynnville-Sully 44, Keota 32
Maquoketa 57, Northeast, Goose Lake 51
Marcus-Meridian-Cleghorn/Remsen Union (MMCRU) 41, Akron-Westfield 38
Mid-Prairie, Wellman 66, Durant-Bennett 22
Midland, Wyoming 56, North Cedar, Stanwood 37
Montezuma 46, Sigourney 32
Monticello 49, Beckman, Dyersville 27
Moravia 37, Seymour 34
Mount Pleasant 50, Washington 43
Murray 44, Moulton-Udell 10
Nevada 58, Saydel 33
North Linn, Troy Mills 63, East Buchanan, Winthrop 33
Panorama, Panora 59, AC/GC 46
Pella 63, Newton 29
Pleasant Valley 52, North Scott, Eldridge 36
Regina, Iowa City 68, Tipton 43
Ridge View 57, OA-BCIG 35
Solon 50, Marion 38
Southeast Polk 64, Urbandale 36
Springville 62, Starmont 17
St. Albert, Council Bluffs 48, Shenandoah 34
St. Mary’s, Remsen 66, Hinton 46
Stanton 41, Fremont Mills, Tabor 29
Sumner-Fredericksburg 38, Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 29
Treynor 90, IKM-Manning 32
Tri-Center, Neola 40, Missouri Valley 32
Underwood 55, Audubon 27
Waterloo Christian School 44, Tripoli 32
West Burlington 66, New London 34
West Central Valley, Stuart 40, Madrid 26
West Delaware, Manchester 54, Independence 37
West Marshall, State Center 69, PCM, Monroe 25
Westwood, Sloan 54, Western Christian 30
Winfield-Mount Union 54, Columbus Community, Columbus Junction 17
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Algona vs. Iowa Falls-Alden, ppd.
Alta-Aurelia vs. West Bend-Mallard, ppd.
Burlington Notre Dame vs. Mediapolis, ppd.
Central Springs vs. Rockford, ppd.
Clear Lake vs. St. Edmond, Fort Dodge, ppd.
Crestwood, Cresco vs. Charles City, ppd.
Diagonal vs. Lamoni, ppd.
George-Little Rock vs. Sheldon, ppd. to Dec 17th.
Hampton-Dumont-CAL vs. Humboldt, ppd. to Jan 9th.
Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn vs. Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars, ppd. to Dec 19th.
MFL-Mar-Mac vs. North Fayette Valley, ppd.
Northwood-Kensett vs. Newman Catholic, Mason City, ppd. to Dec 19th.
Oelwein vs. Denver, ccd.
Osage vs. Nashua-Plainfield, ppd. to Jan 16th.
Riceville vs. Clarksville, ppd. to Jan 9th.
Rock Valley vs. Okoboji, Milford, ppd.
Ruthven-Ayrshire vs. East Sac County, ppd.
Saint Ansgar vs. West Fork, Sheffield, ccd.
Sibley-Ocheyedan vs. MOC-Floyd Valley, ppd. to Jan 12th.
Sioux Center vs. Central Lyon, Rock Rapids, ppd. to Feb 6th.
South Hamilton, Jewell vs. Roland-Story, Story City, ppd.
South O’Brien, Paullina vs. Unity Christian, ppd. to Jan 24th.
Valley Lutheran, Cedar Falls vs. Meskwaki Settlement School, ccd.
WACO, Wayland vs. Hillcrest Academy, ppd.
Waukon vs. Waverly-Shell Rock, ppd.
West Lyon, Inwood vs. Boyden-Hull, ppd.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/