AP NEWS
Listen
Click to copy
Click to copy
Related topics

Friday’s Scores

The Associated PressDecember 17, 2022 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

ADM, Adel 46, Boone 37

AGWSR, Ackley 52, Grundy Center 48

Albia 52, Eldon Cardinal 21

Alburnett 59, Central City 36

Assumption, Davenport 72, Muscatine 35

B-G-M 40, Belle Plaine 34

BCLUW, Conrad 29, Colo-NESCO 14

Ballard 59, Carroll 40

Bellevue 70, Anamosa 65

Benton Community 55, Williamsburg 37

Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 72, Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 28

CAM, Anita 63, Boyer Valley, Dunlap 42

Calamus-Wheatland 67, Prince of Peace Prep, Clinton 31

Carlisle 56, Bondurant Farrar 47

Cascade,Western Dubuque 45, Camanche 22

Cedar Rapids Xavier 55, Cedar Falls 46

Cedar Rapids, Jefferson 58, Cedar Rapids, Washington 46

Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 44, Prairie, Cedar Rapids 34

Clarinda 40, Denison-Schleswig 37

Clear Creek-Amana 50, Vinton-Shellsburg 40

Collins-Maxwell 47, GMG, Garwin 42

Coon Rapids-Bayard 49, Ar-We-Va, Westside 25

Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 57, Sioux City, West 47

ADVERTISEMENT

Davenport, North 83, Clinton 13

Decorah 54, New Hampton 40

Des Moines Christian 62, Pleasantville 31

Des Moines, North 58, Des Moines, Lincoln 33

Des Moines, Roosevelt 55, Ottumwa 43

Dike-New Hartford 76, Columbus Catholic, Waterloo 38

Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines 51, Ankeny 48

Dubuque, Senior 55, Epworth, Western Dubuque 50

Sports

  • Live updates | Argentina plays France in World Cup final

  • Messi makes his record 26th appearance at the World Cup

  • Comeback king Vikings set NFL rally record in win vs. Colts

  • Bills clinch 4th straight playoff berth; beat Dolphins 32-29

    • Earlham 59, Van Meter 32

    East Mills 64, Griswold 8

    Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 72, Chariton 32

    Edgewood-Colesburg 46, Maquoketa Valley, Delhi 38

    Gilbert 26, Winterset 23

    Glenwood 46, Creston 35

    Grinnell 59, Pella Christian 36

    Highland, Riverside 50, Wapello 44

    Holy Trinity 53, Van Buren, Keosauqua 33

    Hudson 44, Aplington-Parkersburg 37

    Indianola 53, Norwalk 42

    Iowa City Liberty High School 48, Iowa City High 40

    Iowa Valley, Marengo 51, H-L-V, Victor 24

    Johnston 53, Valley, West Des Moines 50

    Keokuk 48, Fort Madison 34

    Knoxville 58, Centerville 49

    Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 55, Kingsley-Pierson 45

    LeMars 64, Sioux City, North 32

    Lewis Central 49, Atlantic 34

    Linn-Mar, Marion 49, Iowa City West 39

    Lisbon 42, Easton Valley 37

    Logan-Magnolia 51, A-H-S-T-W, Avoca 37

    Lynnville-Sully 44, Keota 32

    Maquoketa 57, Northeast, Goose Lake 51

    Marcus-Meridian-Cleghorn/Remsen Union (MMCRU) 41, Akron-Westfield 38

    Mid-Prairie, Wellman 66, Durant-Bennett 22

    Midland, Wyoming 56, North Cedar, Stanwood 37

    Montezuma 46, Sigourney 32

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Monticello 49, Beckman, Dyersville 27

    Moravia 37, Seymour 34

    Mount Pleasant 50, Washington 43

    Murray 44, Moulton-Udell 10

    Nevada 58, Saydel 33

    North Linn, Troy Mills 63, East Buchanan, Winthrop 33

    Panorama, Panora 59, AC/GC 46

    Pella 63, Newton 29

    Pleasant Valley 52, North Scott, Eldridge 36

    Regina, Iowa City 68, Tipton 43

    Ridge View 57, OA-BCIG 35

    Solon 50, Marion 38

    Southeast Polk 64, Urbandale 36

    Springville 62, Starmont 17

    St. Albert, Council Bluffs 48, Shenandoah 34

    St. Mary’s, Remsen 66, Hinton 46

    Stanton 41, Fremont Mills, Tabor 29

    Sumner-Fredericksburg 38, Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 29

    Treynor 90, IKM-Manning 32

    Tri-Center, Neola 40, Missouri Valley 32

    Underwood 55, Audubon 27

    Waterloo Christian School 44, Tripoli 32

    West Burlington 66, New London 34

    West Central Valley, Stuart 40, Madrid 26

    ADVERTISEMENT

    West Delaware, Manchester 54, Independence 37

    West Marshall, State Center 69, PCM, Monroe 25

    Westwood, Sloan 54, Western Christian 30

    Winfield-Mount Union 54, Columbus Community, Columbus Junction 17

    POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

    Algona vs. Iowa Falls-Alden, ppd.

    Alta-Aurelia vs. West Bend-Mallard, ppd.

    Burlington Notre Dame vs. Mediapolis, ppd.

    Central Springs vs. Rockford, ppd.

    Clear Lake vs. St. Edmond, Fort Dodge, ppd.

    Crestwood, Cresco vs. Charles City, ppd.

    Diagonal vs. Lamoni, ppd.

    George-Little Rock vs. Sheldon, ppd. to Dec 17th.

    Hampton-Dumont-CAL vs. Humboldt, ppd. to Jan 9th.

    Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn vs. Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars, ppd. to Dec 19th.

    MFL-Mar-Mac vs. North Fayette Valley, ppd.

    Northwood-Kensett vs. Newman Catholic, Mason City, ppd. to Dec 19th.

    Oelwein vs. Denver, ccd.

    Osage vs. Nashua-Plainfield, ppd. to Jan 16th.

    Riceville vs. Clarksville, ppd. to Jan 9th.

    Rock Valley vs. Okoboji, Milford, ppd.

    Ruthven-Ayrshire vs. East Sac County, ppd.

    Saint Ansgar vs. West Fork, Sheffield, ccd.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Sibley-Ocheyedan vs. MOC-Floyd Valley, ppd. to Jan 12th.

    Sioux Center vs. Central Lyon, Rock Rapids, ppd. to Feb 6th.

    South Hamilton, Jewell vs. Roland-Story, Story City, ppd.

    South O’Brien, Paullina vs. Unity Christian, ppd. to Jan 24th.

    Valley Lutheran, Cedar Falls vs. Meskwaki Settlement School, ccd.

    WACO, Wayland vs. Hillcrest Academy, ppd.

    Waukon vs. Waverly-Shell Rock, ppd.

    West Lyon, Inwood vs. Boyden-Hull, ppd.

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

    All contents © copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.