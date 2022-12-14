AP NEWS
Tuesday’s Scores

The Associated PressDecember 14, 2022 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

A-H-S-T-W, Avoca 55, Missouri Valley 29

AGWSR, Ackley 38, Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 31

Alburnett 65, Starmont 25

Algona 55, Humboldt 40

Assumption, Davenport 45, Clinton 23

Atlantic 47, Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 40

Bellevue Marquette Catholic 60, Midland, Wyoming 28

Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 66, Sioux City, West 36

Burlington Notre Dame 61, Holy Trinity 20

Carlisle 57, Ballard 48

Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 56, Cedar Falls 53

Center Point-Urbana 62, Independence 26

Centerville 58, Albia 50

Clear Creek-Amana 75, Solon 57

Collins-Maxwell 51, North Tama, Traer 21

Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 46, Sergeant Bluff-Luton 36

Creston 51, Shenandoah 48

Decorah 60, Crestwood, Cresco 31

Des Moines, Lincoln 51, Marshalltown 39

Dubuque, Senior 56, Iowa City High 51

Earlham 45, West Central Valley, Stuart 38

East Buchanan, Winthrop 60, Edgewood-Colesburg 55

Fort Dodge 58, Des Moines, Hoover 10

Glidden-Ralston 67, Paton-Churdan 45

Griswold 53, Hamburg 37

Harlan 60, Glenwood 56

Hinton 54, Marcus-Meridian-Cleghorn/Remsen Union (MMCRU) 32

Hudson 45, South Hardin 34

Iowa Falls-Alden 51, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 45

LeMars 71, Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 22

Louisa, Va. 64, Monticello 27

Louisa-Muscatine 51, Lone Tree 48

    • Maquoketa 70, Beckman, Dyersville 40

    Mid-Prairie, Wellman 48, Wilton 39

    Nevada 35, South Hamilton, Jewell 34

    Nodaway Valley 97, Bedford 18

    North Fayette Valley 49, South Winneshiek, Calmar 22

    North Iowa, Buffalo Center 52, West Hancock, Britt 49

    North Linn, Troy Mills 88, Central City 29

    North Polk, Alleman 50, ADM, Adel 31

    Osage 55, North Butler, Greene 27

    Oskaloosa 63, Burlington 40

    Pella 79, Fairfield 27

    Springville 49, Maquoketa Valley, Delhi 44

    Treynor 60, Tri-Center, Neola 21

    Underwood 52, Logan-Magnolia 35

    Valley, West Des Moines 69, Cedar Rapids, Washington 29

    WACO, Wayland 49, Highland, Riverside 20

    Waukee 64, Urbandale 47

    Waukon 68, New Hampton 62

    Wayne, Corydon 66, East Union, Afton 31

    West Fork, Sheffield 75, Central Springs 31

    Winterset 41, Carroll 29

    POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

    Central Lyon, Rock Rapids vs. West Lyon, Inwood, ppd. to Jan 9th.

    Harris-Lake Park vs. Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars, ppd.

    Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn vs. Akron-Westfield, ppd. to Dec 19th.

    Rock Valley vs. Boyden-Hull, ppd.

    Sibley-Ocheyedan vs. Sheldon, ppd. to Dec 15th.

    Sioux Center vs. MOC-Floyd Valley, ppd. to Jan 5th.

    Unity Christian vs. Spencer, ppd. to Feb 6th.

    West Sioux vs. St. Mary’s, Remsen, ppd. to Jan 12th.

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

