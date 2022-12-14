Tuesday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
A-H-S-T-W, Avoca 55, Missouri Valley 29
AGWSR, Ackley 38, Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 31
Alburnett 65, Starmont 25
Algona 55, Humboldt 40
Assumption, Davenport 45, Clinton 23
Atlantic 47, Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 40
Bellevue Marquette Catholic 60, Midland, Wyoming 28
Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 66, Sioux City, West 36
Burlington Notre Dame 61, Holy Trinity 20
Carlisle 57, Ballard 48
Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 56, Cedar Falls 53
Center Point-Urbana 62, Independence 26
Centerville 58, Albia 50
Clear Creek-Amana 75, Solon 57
Collins-Maxwell 51, North Tama, Traer 21
Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 46, Sergeant Bluff-Luton 36
Creston 51, Shenandoah 48
Decorah 60, Crestwood, Cresco 31
Des Moines, Lincoln 51, Marshalltown 39
Dubuque, Senior 56, Iowa City High 51
Earlham 45, West Central Valley, Stuart 38
East Buchanan, Winthrop 60, Edgewood-Colesburg 55
Fort Dodge 58, Des Moines, Hoover 10
Glidden-Ralston 67, Paton-Churdan 45
Griswold 53, Hamburg 37
Harlan 60, Glenwood 56
Hinton 54, Marcus-Meridian-Cleghorn/Remsen Union (MMCRU) 32
Hudson 45, South Hardin 34
Iowa Falls-Alden 51, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 45
LeMars 71, Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 22
Louisa, Va. 64, Monticello 27
Louisa-Muscatine 51, Lone Tree 48
Maquoketa 70, Beckman, Dyersville 40
Mid-Prairie, Wellman 48, Wilton 39
Nevada 35, South Hamilton, Jewell 34
Nodaway Valley 97, Bedford 18
North Fayette Valley 49, South Winneshiek, Calmar 22
North Iowa, Buffalo Center 52, West Hancock, Britt 49
North Linn, Troy Mills 88, Central City 29
North Polk, Alleman 50, ADM, Adel 31
Osage 55, North Butler, Greene 27
Oskaloosa 63, Burlington 40
Pella 79, Fairfield 27
Springville 49, Maquoketa Valley, Delhi 44
Treynor 60, Tri-Center, Neola 21
Underwood 52, Logan-Magnolia 35
Valley, West Des Moines 69, Cedar Rapids, Washington 29
WACO, Wayland 49, Highland, Riverside 20
Waukee 64, Urbandale 47
Waukon 68, New Hampton 62
Wayne, Corydon 66, East Union, Afton 31
West Fork, Sheffield 75, Central Springs 31
Winterset 41, Carroll 29
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Central Lyon, Rock Rapids vs. West Lyon, Inwood, ppd. to Jan 9th.
Harris-Lake Park vs. Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars, ppd.
Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn vs. Akron-Westfield, ppd. to Dec 19th.
Rock Valley vs. Boyden-Hull, ppd.
Sibley-Ocheyedan vs. Sheldon, ppd. to Dec 15th.
Sioux Center vs. MOC-Floyd Valley, ppd. to Jan 5th.
Unity Christian vs. Spencer, ppd. to Feb 6th.
West Sioux vs. St. Mary’s, Remsen, ppd. to Jan 12th.
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/