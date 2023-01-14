AP NEWS
Friday’s Scores

The Associated PressJanuary 14, 2023 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

AGWSR, Ackley 73, East Marshall, LeGrand 36

Akron-Westfield 52, Trinity Christian High School 42

Alburnett 61, Edgewood-Colesburg 52

Ankeny Centennial 77, Urbandale 48

Aplington-Parkersburg 50, Denver 30

Ballard 44, ADM, Adel 26

Bedford 45, Southeast Warren, Liberty Center 36

Benton Community 48, Vinton-Shellsburg 45

Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 65, Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 39

Boone 44, Denison-Schleswig 32

Boyer Valley, Dunlap 63, West Harrison, Mondamin 56

Burlington Notre Dame 65, Van Buren, Keosauqua 24

CAM, Anita 69, Ar-We-Va, Westside 25

Calamus-Wheatland 31, Midland, Wyoming 24

Carroll 44, Gilbert 43

Cascade,Western Dubuque 50, Anamosa 14

Cedar Rapids Xavier 56, Iowa City High 52

Centerville 53, Eldon Cardinal 46

Central Elkader 62, Kee, Lansing 22

Central Lee, Donnellson 72, New London 35

Central Lyon, Rock Rapids 69, Okoboji, Milford 39

Clear Creek-Amana 55, Center Point-Urbana 34

Clear Lake 47, Humboldt 31

Collins-Maxwell 51, Baxter 38

Columbus Community, Columbus Junction 43, Louisa-Muscatine 36

Coon Rapids-Bayard 47, Paton-Churdan 26

Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 64, Sergeant Bluff-Luton 18

Dallas Center-Grimes 49, Pella 34

Des Moines Christian 46, Madrid 26

Des Moines, North 59, Des Moines, Hoover 21

    • Diagonal 59, Seymour 30

    Dike-New Hartford 70, Union Community, LaPorte City 15

    Earlham 51, AC/GC 38

    East Buchanan, Winthrop 45, Maquoketa Valley, Delhi 40

    East Mills 63, Fremont Mills, Tabor 52

    Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 75, Davis County, Bloomfield 43

    Estherville Lincoln Central 61, Spirit Lake 42

    Forest City 56, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 35

    Fort Madison 46, Burlington 28

    GMG, Garwin 55, Meskwaki Settlement School 24

    Grundy Center 50, Gladbrook-Reinbeck 33

    Harlan 57, Atlantic 46

    Hudson 69, Columbus Catholic, Waterloo 44

    Indianola 49, Pella Christian 34

    Iowa Falls-Alden 42, Webster City 34

    Janesville 59, Tripoli 53

    Jesup 62, Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 29

    Johnston 63, Waukee Northwest 49

    Keokuk 47, Washington 28

    Kingsley-Pierson 66, Woodbury Central, Moville 18

    Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 53, Glenwood 50

    Lewis Central 71, Creston 47

    Lone Tree 51, Highland, Riverside 38

    Lynnville-Sully 36, English Valleys, North English 26

    MOC-Floyd Valley 69, Sheldon 43

    Marcus-Meridian-Cleghorn/Remsen Union (MMCRU) 55, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 45

    Mediapolis 60, Danville 42

    Mid-Prairie, Wellman 76, Tipton 43

    Murray 48, Lamoni 29

    Nevada 44, PCM, Monroe 40

    Newell-Fonda 79, West Bend-Mallard 27

    Newman Catholic, Mason City 44, North Butler, Greene 22

    Nodaway Valley 77, East Union, Afton 27

    North Fayette Valley 61, Clayton Ridge, Guttenberg 33

    North Linn, Troy Mills 59, Springville 44

    North Polk, Alleman 64, Carlisle 40

    Northwood-Kensett 38, Nashua-Plainfield 19

    Osage 41, Central Springs 20

    Pleasant Valley 76, Muscatine 22

    Postville 40, West Central, Maynard 39

    Roland-Story, Story City 60, Greene County 25

    Sibley-Ocheyedan 51, Boyden-Hull 26

    Sioux Center 63, George-Little Rock 44

    Solon 47, West Delaware, Manchester 46

    South Central Calhoun 70, Alta-Aurelia 57

    South Hamilton, Jewell 76, Perry 39

    Southwest Valley 47, Wayne, Corydon 39

    St. Albert, Council Bluffs 59, Red Oak 23

    St. Mary’s, Storm Lake 41, East Sac County 27

    Stanton 83, Griswold 14

    Treynor 72, Missouri Valley 18

    Tri-Center, Neola 44, Audubon 18

    Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction 37, South Winneshiek, Calmar 28

    Underwood 40, A-H-S-T-W, Avoca 23

    Unity Christian 62, Hinton 55

    WACO, Wayland 60, Wapello 27

    Waterloo, East 56, Marshalltown 38

    Waterloo, West 69, Iowa City Liberty High School 56

    Waukee 69, Ankeny 58

    Waverly-Shell Rock 71, New Hampton 37

    West Fork, Sheffield 74, Rockford 15

    West Lyon, Inwood 52, Rock Valley 51

    Western Christian 49, Sioux City, North 38

    Westwood, Sloan 68, River Valley, Correctionville 30

    Winfield-Mount Union 65, Pekin 31

    Winterset 36, Bondurant Farrar 35

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

