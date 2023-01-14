Friday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
AGWSR, Ackley 73, East Marshall, LeGrand 36
Akron-Westfield 52, Trinity Christian High School 42
Alburnett 61, Edgewood-Colesburg 52
Ankeny Centennial 77, Urbandale 48
Aplington-Parkersburg 50, Denver 30
Ballard 44, ADM, Adel 26
Bedford 45, Southeast Warren, Liberty Center 36
Benton Community 48, Vinton-Shellsburg 45
Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 65, Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 39
Boone 44, Denison-Schleswig 32
Boyer Valley, Dunlap 63, West Harrison, Mondamin 56
Burlington Notre Dame 65, Van Buren, Keosauqua 24
CAM, Anita 69, Ar-We-Va, Westside 25
Calamus-Wheatland 31, Midland, Wyoming 24
Carroll 44, Gilbert 43
Cascade,Western Dubuque 50, Anamosa 14
Cedar Rapids Xavier 56, Iowa City High 52
Centerville 53, Eldon Cardinal 46
Central Elkader 62, Kee, Lansing 22
Central Lee, Donnellson 72, New London 35
Central Lyon, Rock Rapids 69, Okoboji, Milford 39
Clear Creek-Amana 55, Center Point-Urbana 34
Clear Lake 47, Humboldt 31
Collins-Maxwell 51, Baxter 38
Columbus Community, Columbus Junction 43, Louisa-Muscatine 36
Coon Rapids-Bayard 47, Paton-Churdan 26
Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 64, Sergeant Bluff-Luton 18
Dallas Center-Grimes 49, Pella 34
Des Moines Christian 46, Madrid 26
Des Moines, North 59, Des Moines, Hoover 21
Diagonal 59, Seymour 30
Dike-New Hartford 70, Union Community, LaPorte City 15
Earlham 51, AC/GC 38
East Buchanan, Winthrop 45, Maquoketa Valley, Delhi 40
East Mills 63, Fremont Mills, Tabor 52
Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 75, Davis County, Bloomfield 43
Estherville Lincoln Central 61, Spirit Lake 42
Forest City 56, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 35
Fort Madison 46, Burlington 28
GMG, Garwin 55, Meskwaki Settlement School 24
Grundy Center 50, Gladbrook-Reinbeck 33
Harlan 57, Atlantic 46
Hudson 69, Columbus Catholic, Waterloo 44
Indianola 49, Pella Christian 34
Iowa Falls-Alden 42, Webster City 34
Janesville 59, Tripoli 53
Jesup 62, Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 29
Johnston 63, Waukee Northwest 49
Keokuk 47, Washington 28
Kingsley-Pierson 66, Woodbury Central, Moville 18
Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 53, Glenwood 50
Lewis Central 71, Creston 47
Lone Tree 51, Highland, Riverside 38
Lynnville-Sully 36, English Valleys, North English 26
MOC-Floyd Valley 69, Sheldon 43
Marcus-Meridian-Cleghorn/Remsen Union (MMCRU) 55, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 45
Mediapolis 60, Danville 42
Mid-Prairie, Wellman 76, Tipton 43
Murray 48, Lamoni 29
Nevada 44, PCM, Monroe 40
Newell-Fonda 79, West Bend-Mallard 27
Newman Catholic, Mason City 44, North Butler, Greene 22
Nodaway Valley 77, East Union, Afton 27
North Fayette Valley 61, Clayton Ridge, Guttenberg 33
North Linn, Troy Mills 59, Springville 44
North Polk, Alleman 64, Carlisle 40
Northwood-Kensett 38, Nashua-Plainfield 19
Osage 41, Central Springs 20
Pleasant Valley 76, Muscatine 22
Postville 40, West Central, Maynard 39
Roland-Story, Story City 60, Greene County 25
Sibley-Ocheyedan 51, Boyden-Hull 26
Sioux Center 63, George-Little Rock 44
Solon 47, West Delaware, Manchester 46
South Central Calhoun 70, Alta-Aurelia 57
South Hamilton, Jewell 76, Perry 39
Southwest Valley 47, Wayne, Corydon 39
St. Albert, Council Bluffs 59, Red Oak 23
St. Mary’s, Storm Lake 41, East Sac County 27
Stanton 83, Griswold 14
Treynor 72, Missouri Valley 18
Tri-Center, Neola 44, Audubon 18
Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction 37, South Winneshiek, Calmar 28
Underwood 40, A-H-S-T-W, Avoca 23
Unity Christian 62, Hinton 55
WACO, Wayland 60, Wapello 27
Waterloo, East 56, Marshalltown 38
Waterloo, West 69, Iowa City Liberty High School 56
Waukee 69, Ankeny 58
Waverly-Shell Rock 71, New Hampton 37
West Fork, Sheffield 74, Rockford 15
West Lyon, Inwood 52, Rock Valley 51
Western Christian 49, Sioux City, North 38
Westwood, Sloan 68, River Valley, Correctionville 30
Winfield-Mount Union 65, Pekin 31
Winterset 36, Bondurant Farrar 35
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/