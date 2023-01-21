Friday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
A-H-S-T-W, Avoca 60, Audubon 38
Albia 53, Centerville 35
Ankeny Centennial 70, Omaha Burke, Neb. 36
Ankeny Christian Academy 73, Seymour 37
Aplington-Parkersburg 85, Denver 41
Beckman, Dyersville 58, Northeast, Goose Lake 41
Bedford 60, Wayne, Corydon 42
Benton Community 66, South Tama County, Tama 38
Bettendorf 75, Muscatine 51
Bishop Garrigan 75, Eagle Grove 49
Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 77, Sioux City, North 44
Boyden-Hull 55, George-Little Rock 53
Burlington Notre Dame 48, Danville 43
Calamus-Wheatland 80, North Cedar, Stanwood 52
Cedar Falls 60, Cedar Rapids Xavier 59
Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 64, Prairie, Cedar Rapids 27
Cedar Rapids, Washington 71, Cedar Rapids, Jefferson 29
Center Point-Urbana 70, Vinton-Shellsburg 59
Central City 82, Edgewood-Colesburg 53
Central Lyon, Rock Rapids 75, MOC-Floyd Valley 65
Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 55, LeMars 43
Dallas Center-Grimes 63, Grinnell 48
Decorah 85, Crestwood, Cresco 57
Des Moines, Hoover 66, Ottumwa 59
Diagonal 47, Murray 46, OT
Dike-New Hartford 77, Jesup 64
Dubuque, Senior 68, Epworth, Western Dubuque 49
East Buchanan, Winthrop 85, Springville 64
Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 79, Clarke, Osceola 64
Emmetsburg 64, PAC-LM 38
Estherville Lincoln Central 74, Storm Lake 63
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 62, CAM, Anita 51
GMG, Garwin 59, BCLUW, Conrad 32
Gladbrook-Reinbeck 86, AGWSR, Ackley 17
Greene County 54, PCM, Monroe 51
Grundy Center 62, South Hardin 49
Hinton 72, Harris-Lake Park 55, OT
Hudson 74, Columbus Catholic, Waterloo 48
IKM-Manning 59, Tri-Center, Neola 56
Indianola 52, Newton 47
Iowa City Liberty High School 67, Iowa City High 56
Keota 67, Sigourney 55
Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 88, Creston 66
Lake Mills 79, Osage 47
Lawton-Bronson 83, River Valley, Correctionville 26
Lewis Central 61, Shenandoah 9
Linn-Mar, Marion 72, Iowa City West 71
Maquoketa Valley, Delhi 83, Starmont 33
Mid-Prairie, Wellman 50, West Liberty 48
Missouri Valley 57, Riverside, Oakland 53
Monticello 52, Anamosa 15
Mount Ayr 64, Martensdale-St. Marys 32
Mount Pleasant 58, Washington 51
New Hampton 57, Waukon 37
New London 68, Holy Trinity 47
Nodaway Valley 57, Central Decatur, Leon 42
North Linn, Troy Mills 64, Alburnett 47
North Polk, Alleman 57, Gilbert 43
North Scott, Eldridge 50, Assumption, Davenport 44
Northwood-Kensett 80, Rockford 59
Norwalk 65, Pella 35
Ogden 53, Woodward-Granger 52
Pella Christian 54, Oskaloosa 37
Pleasant Valley 71, Davenport, North 46
Prince of Peace Prep, Clinton 63, Bellevue Marquette Catholic 57
Quad Cities, Ill. 69, Morning Star 36
Regina, Iowa City 63, Durant-Bennett 33
Rock Valley 68, Sibley-Ocheyedan 52
Ruthven-Ayrshire 68, West Bend-Mallard 54
Saint Ansgar 43, North Butler, Greene 41
Sioux Center 60, Okoboji, Milford 40
Sioux City, East 93, Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 37
Sioux City, West 60, Sergeant Bluff-Luton 45
South O’Brien, Paullina 59, Akron-Westfield 44
Spirit Lake 84, Cherokee, Washington 43
Underwood 64, Parkview Christian, Neb. 43
Valley, West Des Moines 63, Urbandale 46
Van Meter 58, Earlham 30
WACO, Wayland 94, Columbus Community, Columbus Junction 29
Wahlert, Dubuque 75, Dubuque, Hempstead 50
Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 74, Sumner-Fredericksburg 45
Waukee 77, Waukee Northwest 55
West Fork, Sheffield 62, Newman Catholic, Mason City 24
West Lyon, Inwood 86, Sheldon 47
West Sioux 78, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 49
Western Christian 70, Spencer 39
Westwood, Sloan 82, MVAOCOU 35
Williamsburg 76, Clear Creek-Amana 62
Wilton 71, Tipton 43
Winfield-Mount Union 58, Wapello 25
Winterset 75, Carlisle 61
Woodward Academy 66, Interstate 35,Truro 62
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/