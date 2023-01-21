AP NEWS
Listen
Click to copy
Click to copy
Related topics

Friday’s Scores

The Associated PressJanuary 21, 2023 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

A-H-S-T-W, Avoca 60, Audubon 38

Albia 53, Centerville 35

Ankeny Centennial 70, Omaha Burke, Neb. 36

Ankeny Christian Academy 73, Seymour 37

Aplington-Parkersburg 85, Denver 41

Beckman, Dyersville 58, Northeast, Goose Lake 41

Bedford 60, Wayne, Corydon 42

Benton Community 66, South Tama County, Tama 38

Bettendorf 75, Muscatine 51

Bishop Garrigan 75, Eagle Grove 49

Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 77, Sioux City, North 44

Boyden-Hull 55, George-Little Rock 53

Burlington Notre Dame 48, Danville 43

Calamus-Wheatland 80, North Cedar, Stanwood 52

Cedar Falls 60, Cedar Rapids Xavier 59

Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 64, Prairie, Cedar Rapids 27

Cedar Rapids, Washington 71, Cedar Rapids, Jefferson 29

Center Point-Urbana 70, Vinton-Shellsburg 59

Central City 82, Edgewood-Colesburg 53

Central Lyon, Rock Rapids 75, MOC-Floyd Valley 65

Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 55, LeMars 43

Dallas Center-Grimes 63, Grinnell 48

ADVERTISEMENT

Decorah 85, Crestwood, Cresco 57

Des Moines, Hoover 66, Ottumwa 59

Diagonal 47, Murray 46, OT

Dike-New Hartford 77, Jesup 64

Dubuque, Senior 68, Epworth, Western Dubuque 49

East Buchanan, Winthrop 85, Springville 64

Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 79, Clarke, Osceola 64

Emmetsburg 64, PAC-LM 38

Estherville Lincoln Central 74, Storm Lake 63

Sports

  • AP source: McBride out as US men's soccer general manager

  • Twins trade batting champ Arraez to Marlins for Pablo López

  • Bosa, Parsons bring pass-rushing spotlight to 49ers-Cowboys

  • Leonard has season-high 36 to send Clippers past Spurs

    • Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 62, CAM, Anita 51

    GMG, Garwin 59, BCLUW, Conrad 32

    Gladbrook-Reinbeck 86, AGWSR, Ackley 17

    Greene County 54, PCM, Monroe 51

    Grundy Center 62, South Hardin 49

    Hinton 72, Harris-Lake Park 55, OT

    Hudson 74, Columbus Catholic, Waterloo 48

    IKM-Manning 59, Tri-Center, Neola 56

    Indianola 52, Newton 47

    Iowa City Liberty High School 67, Iowa City High 56

    Keota 67, Sigourney 55

    Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 88, Creston 66

    Lake Mills 79, Osage 47

    Lawton-Bronson 83, River Valley, Correctionville 26

    Lewis Central 61, Shenandoah 9

    Linn-Mar, Marion 72, Iowa City West 71

    Maquoketa Valley, Delhi 83, Starmont 33

    Mid-Prairie, Wellman 50, West Liberty 48

    Missouri Valley 57, Riverside, Oakland 53

    Monticello 52, Anamosa 15

    Mount Ayr 64, Martensdale-St. Marys 32

    Mount Pleasant 58, Washington 51

    New Hampton 57, Waukon 37

    New London 68, Holy Trinity 47

    Nodaway Valley 57, Central Decatur, Leon 42

    North Linn, Troy Mills 64, Alburnett 47

    North Polk, Alleman 57, Gilbert 43

    North Scott, Eldridge 50, Assumption, Davenport 44

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Northwood-Kensett 80, Rockford 59

    Norwalk 65, Pella 35

    Ogden 53, Woodward-Granger 52

    Pella Christian 54, Oskaloosa 37

    Pleasant Valley 71, Davenport, North 46

    Prince of Peace Prep, Clinton 63, Bellevue Marquette Catholic 57

    Quad Cities, Ill. 69, Morning Star 36

    Regina, Iowa City 63, Durant-Bennett 33

    Rock Valley 68, Sibley-Ocheyedan 52

    Ruthven-Ayrshire 68, West Bend-Mallard 54

    Saint Ansgar 43, North Butler, Greene 41

    Sioux Center 60, Okoboji, Milford 40

    Sioux City, East 93, Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 37

    Sioux City, West 60, Sergeant Bluff-Luton 45

    South O’Brien, Paullina 59, Akron-Westfield 44

    Spirit Lake 84, Cherokee, Washington 43

    Underwood 64, Parkview Christian, Neb. 43

    Valley, West Des Moines 63, Urbandale 46

    Van Meter 58, Earlham 30

    WACO, Wayland 94, Columbus Community, Columbus Junction 29

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Wahlert, Dubuque 75, Dubuque, Hempstead 50

    Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 74, Sumner-Fredericksburg 45

    Waukee 77, Waukee Northwest 55

    West Fork, Sheffield 62, Newman Catholic, Mason City 24

    West Lyon, Inwood 86, Sheldon 47

    West Sioux 78, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 49

    Western Christian 70, Spencer 39

    Westwood, Sloan 82, MVAOCOU 35

    Williamsburg 76, Clear Creek-Amana 62

    Wilton 71, Tipton 43

    Winfield-Mount Union 58, Wapello 25

    Winterset 75, Carlisle 61

    Woodward Academy 66, Interstate 35,Truro 62

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

    All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.