Friday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
AC/GC 66, Earlham 46
Alburnett 73, Edgewood-Colesburg 31
Algona 67, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 52
Ames 65, Mason City 37
Ankeny Centennial 61, Urbandale 48
Aplington-Parkersburg 83, Denver 52
Bellevue 54, Beckman, Dyersville 36
Benton Community 58, Vinton-Shellsburg 37
Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 59, Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 56
Bondurant Farrar 67, Winterset 62
Boyden-Hull 74, Sibley-Ocheyedan 43
Burlington 63, Fort Madison 46
CAM, Anita 53, Ar-We-Va, Westside 34
Calamus-Wheatland 47, Midland, Wyoming 43
Cascade,Western Dubuque 51, Anamosa 26
Cedar Falls 54, Iowa City West 51
Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 86, Wahlert, Dubuque 55
Cedar Rapids, Washington 56, Dubuque, Senior 53
Center Point-Urbana 67, Clear Creek-Amana 59
Central Lyon, Rock Rapids 95, Okoboji, Milford 49
Charles City 78, Decorah 69
Dallas Center-Grimes 65, Pella 47
Davenport, Central 74, Assumption, Davenport 71
Des Moines, Lincoln 59, Des Moines, Roosevelt 57
Diagonal 51, Seymour 30
Dike-New Hartford 83, Union Community, LaPorte City 59
Eagle Grove 47, West Hancock, Britt 38
Emmetsburg 63, Manson Northwest Webster 51
Epworth, Western Dubuque 70, Cedar Rapids, Jefferson 40
Essex 57, Heartland Christian 45
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 85, Glidden-Ralston 33
Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 40, Forest City 27
Gilbert 71, Carroll 59
Grundy Center 58, Gladbrook-Reinbeck 52
H-L-V, Victor 47, Belle Plaine 38
IKM-Manning 59, Riverside, Oakland 53, OT
Indianola 63, Pella Christian 60
Keota 84, Colfax-Mingo 43
Kingsley-Pierson 64, Woodbury Central, Moville 27
Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 76, Glenwood 70
Lake Mills 73, Belmond-Klemme 31
Lynnville-Sully 73, English Valleys, North English 36
Maquoketa Valley, Delhi 68, East Buchanan, Winthrop 37
Mediapolis 54, Danville 53
Montezuma 85, Tri-County, Thornburg 43
Monticello 64, Maquoketa 48
Mount Pleasant 57, Fairfield 48
Mount Vernon 42, Marion 37
Muscatine 61, Pleasant Valley 42
Nevada 60, PCM, Monroe 33
Newell-Fonda 82, West Bend-Mallard 50
Nodaway Valley 71, East Union, Afton 50
North Linn, Troy Mills 98, Springville 30
North Mahaska, New Sharon 69, Sigourney 42
North Polk, Alleman 48, Carlisle 41
Northeast, Goose Lake 49, Camanche 47
Ogden 56, Woodward Academy 13
Osage 83, Central Springs 63
Prairie, Cedar Rapids 66, Dubuque, Hempstead 60
Prince of Peace Prep, Clinton 62, Lisbon 48
Red Oak 84, St. Albert, Council Bluffs 48
Roland-Story, Story City 72, Greene County 48
Ruthven-Ayrshire 70, PAC-LM 31
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 56, Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 46
Sioux Center 65, George-Little Rock 51
Sioux City, East 60, LeMars 46
Sioux City, West 65, Sioux City, North 59
Solon 72, West Delaware, Manchester 47
South Central Calhoun 59, Alta-Aurelia 39
Southwest Valley 68, Wayne, Corydon 41
Spirit Lake 50, Estherville Lincoln Central 48
Storm Lake 50, Spencer 47
Treynor 64, Missouri Valley 35
Tri-Center, Neola 56, Audubon 22
Underwood 54, A-H-S-T-W, Avoca 53
Unity Christian 59, Hinton 37
Unity Christian, Ill. 59, Morning Star 37
Valley, West Des Moines 62, Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines 37
Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 56, Jesup 54
Washington 69, Keokuk 45
Waterloo, East 62, Marshalltown 55
Waterloo, West 78, Iowa City Liberty High School 62
Waukee Northwest 59, Johnston 46
Waverly-Shell Rock 79, New Hampton 41
Webster City 70, Iowa Falls-Alden 50
West Fork, Sheffield 68, Rockford 57
West Harrison, Mondamin 77, Boyer Valley, Dunlap 30
Westwood, Sloan 67, River Valley, Correctionville 47
Wilton 90, West Liberty 50
Winfield-Mount Union 58, Pekin 51
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Coon Rapids-Bayard vs. Paton-Churdan, ccd.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/