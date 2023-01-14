AP NEWS
Friday’s Scores

The Associated PressJanuary 14, 2023 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

AC/GC 66, Earlham 46

Alburnett 73, Edgewood-Colesburg 31

Algona 67, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 52

Ames 65, Mason City 37

Ankeny Centennial 61, Urbandale 48

Aplington-Parkersburg 83, Denver 52

Bellevue 54, Beckman, Dyersville 36

Benton Community 58, Vinton-Shellsburg 37

Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 59, Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 56

Bondurant Farrar 67, Winterset 62

Boyden-Hull 74, Sibley-Ocheyedan 43

Burlington 63, Fort Madison 46

CAM, Anita 53, Ar-We-Va, Westside 34

Calamus-Wheatland 47, Midland, Wyoming 43

Cascade,Western Dubuque 51, Anamosa 26

Cedar Falls 54, Iowa City West 51

Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 86, Wahlert, Dubuque 55

Cedar Rapids, Washington 56, Dubuque, Senior 53

Center Point-Urbana 67, Clear Creek-Amana 59

Central Lyon, Rock Rapids 95, Okoboji, Milford 49

Charles City 78, Decorah 69

Dallas Center-Grimes 65, Pella 47

Davenport, Central 74, Assumption, Davenport 71

Des Moines, Lincoln 59, Des Moines, Roosevelt 57

Diagonal 51, Seymour 30

Dike-New Hartford 83, Union Community, LaPorte City 59

Eagle Grove 47, West Hancock, Britt 38

Emmetsburg 63, Manson Northwest Webster 51

Epworth, Western Dubuque 70, Cedar Rapids, Jefferson 40

Essex 57, Heartland Christian 45

Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 85, Glidden-Ralston 33

    • Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 40, Forest City 27

    Gilbert 71, Carroll 59

    Grundy Center 58, Gladbrook-Reinbeck 52

    H-L-V, Victor 47, Belle Plaine 38

    IKM-Manning 59, Riverside, Oakland 53, OT

    Indianola 63, Pella Christian 60

    Keota 84, Colfax-Mingo 43

    Kingsley-Pierson 64, Woodbury Central, Moville 27

    Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 76, Glenwood 70

    Lake Mills 73, Belmond-Klemme 31

    Lynnville-Sully 73, English Valleys, North English 36

    Maquoketa Valley, Delhi 68, East Buchanan, Winthrop 37

    Mediapolis 54, Danville 53

    Montezuma 85, Tri-County, Thornburg 43

    Monticello 64, Maquoketa 48

    Mount Pleasant 57, Fairfield 48

    Mount Vernon 42, Marion 37

    Muscatine 61, Pleasant Valley 42

    Nevada 60, PCM, Monroe 33

    Newell-Fonda 82, West Bend-Mallard 50

    Nodaway Valley 71, East Union, Afton 50

    North Linn, Troy Mills 98, Springville 30

    North Mahaska, New Sharon 69, Sigourney 42

    North Polk, Alleman 48, Carlisle 41

    Northeast, Goose Lake 49, Camanche 47

    Ogden 56, Woodward Academy 13

    Osage 83, Central Springs 63

    Prairie, Cedar Rapids 66, Dubuque, Hempstead 60

    Prince of Peace Prep, Clinton 62, Lisbon 48

    Red Oak 84, St. Albert, Council Bluffs 48

    Roland-Story, Story City 72, Greene County 48

    Ruthven-Ayrshire 70, PAC-LM 31

    Sergeant Bluff-Luton 56, Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 46

    Sioux Center 65, George-Little Rock 51

    Sioux City, East 60, LeMars 46

    Sioux City, West 65, Sioux City, North 59

    Solon 72, West Delaware, Manchester 47

    South Central Calhoun 59, Alta-Aurelia 39

    Southwest Valley 68, Wayne, Corydon 41

    Spirit Lake 50, Estherville Lincoln Central 48

    Storm Lake 50, Spencer 47

    Treynor 64, Missouri Valley 35

    Tri-Center, Neola 56, Audubon 22

    Underwood 54, A-H-S-T-W, Avoca 53

    Unity Christian 59, Hinton 37

    Unity Christian, Ill. 59, Morning Star 37

    Valley, West Des Moines 62, Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines 37

    Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 56, Jesup 54

    Washington 69, Keokuk 45

    Waterloo, East 62, Marshalltown 55

    Waterloo, West 78, Iowa City Liberty High School 62

    Waukee Northwest 59, Johnston 46

    Waverly-Shell Rock 79, New Hampton 41

    Webster City 70, Iowa Falls-Alden 50

    West Fork, Sheffield 68, Rockford 57

    West Harrison, Mondamin 77, Boyer Valley, Dunlap 30

    Westwood, Sloan 67, River Valley, Correctionville 47

    Wilton 90, West Liberty 50

    Winfield-Mount Union 58, Pekin 51

    POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

    Coon Rapids-Bayard vs. Paton-Churdan, ccd.

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

