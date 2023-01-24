Monday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Belmond-Klemme 46, AGWSR, Ackley 37
Central Decatur, Leon 82, East Union, Afton 44
Creston 75, Atlantic 67
Davenport, North 68, Assumption, Davenport 62
Gilbert 72, Nevada 70
Grand View Christian 102, Glidden-Ralston 39
Lewis Central 58, Sioux City, North 57
Mid-Prairie, Wellman 66, Mount Pleasant 59
Midland, Wyoming 69, H-L-V, Victor 37
New Hampton 60, South Winneshiek, Calmar 58
Newman Catholic, Mason City 72, Central Springs 51
North Butler, Greene 56, Northwood-Kensett 35
North Union 68, Eagle Grove 45
Ogden 43, Coon Rapids-Bayard 37
Perry 61, West Central Valley, Stuart 46
Ridge View 63, Ar-We-Va, Westside 59
St. Albert, Council Bluffs 81, Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 80
Underwood 62, IKM-Manning 46
Waterloo Christian School 64, Columbus Catholic, Waterloo 46
West Burlington 66, Winfield-Mount Union 52
West Harrison, Mondamin 78, Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 58
West Marshall, State Center 45, BCLUW, Conrad 34
Western Christian 85, Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars 48
Worthington, Minn. 75, Spirit Lake 64
Frontier Tournament=
Parkview Christian, Neb. 83, Whiting 28
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/