Monday’s Scores

The Associated PressJanuary 24, 2023 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Belmond-Klemme 46, AGWSR, Ackley 37

Central Decatur, Leon 82, East Union, Afton 44

Creston 75, Atlantic 67

Davenport, North 68, Assumption, Davenport 62

Gilbert 72, Nevada 70

Grand View Christian 102, Glidden-Ralston 39

Lewis Central 58, Sioux City, North 57

Mid-Prairie, Wellman 66, Mount Pleasant 59

Midland, Wyoming 69, H-L-V, Victor 37

New Hampton 60, South Winneshiek, Calmar 58

Newman Catholic, Mason City 72, Central Springs 51

North Butler, Greene 56, Northwood-Kensett 35

North Union 68, Eagle Grove 45

Ogden 43, Coon Rapids-Bayard 37

Perry 61, West Central Valley, Stuart 46

Ridge View 63, Ar-We-Va, Westside 59

St. Albert, Council Bluffs 81, Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 80

Underwood 62, IKM-Manning 46

Waterloo Christian School 64, Columbus Catholic, Waterloo 46

West Burlington 66, Winfield-Mount Union 52

West Harrison, Mondamin 78, Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 58

West Marshall, State Center 45, BCLUW, Conrad 34

Western Christian 85, Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars 48

Worthington, Minn. 75, Spirit Lake 64

Frontier Tournament=

Parkview Christian, Neb. 83, Whiting 28

___

