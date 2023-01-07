AP NEWS
Friday’s Scores

The Associated PressJanuary 7, 2023 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Arlington 54, Madison 43

Belle Fourche 55, Sturgis Brown 15

Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City, Iowa 50, Harrisburg 40

Bison 59, Philip 35

Bowman County, N.D. 61, Faith 48

Brandon Valley 61, Brookings 45

Canton 44, Elkton-Lake Benton 34

Castlewood 38, Flandreau 31

Centerville 69, Burke 34

Colman-Egan 64, Canistota 49

Dell Rapids St. Mary 77, Chester 41

Elk Point-Jefferson 55, Alcester-Hudson 24

Ethan 56, Wessington Springs 27

Freeman 63, Bridgewater-Emery 26

Herreid/Selby Area 49, Langford 34

Hill City 39, New Underwood 22

Howard 50, Menno 15

Irene-Wakonda 54, Gayville-Volin 34

Lennox 58, Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 49

McCook Central/Montrose 40, Beresford 37

Milbank 58, Britton-Hecla 25

Mitchell 45, Yankton 27

Rapid City Christian 74, Dickinson Trinity, N.D. 21

Rapid City Stevens 66, Sioux Falls Roosevelt 28

Sioux Falls Jefferson 62, Rapid City Central 43

Sioux Falls O’Gorman 50, Watertown 42

Sioux Falls Washington 51, Aberdeen Central 35

Sully Buttes 65, Highmore-Harrold 28

Timber Lake 60, Potter County 56

Vermillion 62, Parkston 34

Viborg-Hurley 62, Dakota Valley 37

Wagner 67, Bon Homme 28

Wall 48, Jones County 45

Warner 41, North Central Co-Op 24

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

