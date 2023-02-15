Jacksonville State hosts McKee and Queens

Queens Royals (16-11, 6-8 ASUN) at Jacksonville State Gamecocks (10-17, 3-11 ASUN)

Jacksonville, Alabama; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Queens visits the Jacksonville State Gamecocks after AJ McKee scored 24 points in Queens’ 88-84 loss to the Bellarmine Knights.

The Gamecocks are 8-4 on their home court. Jacksonville State allows 69.5 points and has been outscored by 1.3 points per game.

The Royals are 6-8 against ASUN opponents. Queens is fourth in the ASUN scoring 33.3 points per game in the paint led by Kenny Dye averaging 5.5.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Skyelar Potter is averaging 14.3 points for the Gamecocks. Demaree King is averaging 2.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Jacksonville State.

Jay’Den Turner is averaging 8.1 points and 6.7 rebounds for the Royals. Chris Ashby is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Queens.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gamecocks: 3-7, averaging 66.2 points, 33.1 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 4.8 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.1 points per game.

Royals: 4-6, averaging 80.7 points, 32.7 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .