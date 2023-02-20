Dortmund forward Karim Adeyemi out 3 weeks with ankle injury

DORTMUND, Germany (AP) — Borussia Dortmund forward Karim Adeyemi has been ruled out for about three weeks with a left ankle injury.

Dortmund said Monday that the 21-year-old Adeyemi tore a muscle fiber in his ankle during the team’s 4-1 win over Hertha Berlin in the Bundesliga on Sunday.

Adeyemi scored the opening goal with his heel and then got injured while setting up Donyell Malen for the second goal with a cross. The Germany forward went off in the 35th minute.

Adeyemi had scored three goals and set up another in his last three games.

He is set to miss Bundesliga games against Hoffenheim and Leipzig, the visit to Chelsea in the Champions League and the Ruhr derby against Schalke.

Dortmund has won all eight games it has played since the turn of the year. The team is in second place behind leader Bayern Munich but ahead of Union Berlin on goal difference. All three teams have 43 points after 21 matches.

