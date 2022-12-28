Chelsea confirms deal for young striker Fofana

LONDON (AP) — Chelsea has agreed to sign striker David Datro Fofana from Norwegian club Molde.

The 20-year-old Ivory Coast international will join Chelsea on New Year’s Day, the Premier League club confirmed Wednesday.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Fofana was the leading scorer for Molde, one of Erling Haaland’s former clubs, with 15 league goals last season. He’s made three appearances for his national team.

Molde’s statement noted that Fofana is looking forward to following in the footsteps of his idol, Didier Drogba.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports