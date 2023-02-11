João Félix scores 1st Chelsea goal in 1-1 draw with West Ham

Chelsea players celebrate after Chelsea's Joao Felix scored his side's opening goal during the English Premier League soccer match between West Ham United and Chelsea in London, Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023. (AP Photo/David Cliff)

LONDON (AP) — João Félix’s second match for Chelsea went better than his first.

The Portugal forward scored his first goal for the club in a 1-1 draw at West Ham in the Premier League on Saturday on his return from a three-game suspension following a sending-off on his debut a month ago.

Félix guided home a volley off a cross from another new signing, Enzo Fernandez, in the 16th minute only for Emerson Palmieri — a former Chelsea player — to equalize in the 28th.

It was a third straight draw for Chelsea’s expensively assembled team, which is languishing in midtable in what increasingly appears a forlorn bid to qualify for the Champions League.

In an action-packed finale, West Ham had a goal by Tomas Soucek disallowed for an offside in the buildup and Chelsea had appeals for a penalty waved away after Soucek appeared to handle the ball when blocking Conor Gallagher’s shot.

