St. Louis takes losing streak into matchup with Chicago

By The Associated PressDecember 28, 2022 GMT

Chicago Blackhawks (8-21-4, eighth in the Central Division) vs. St. Louis Blues (16-16-2, fifth in the Central Division)

St. Louis; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Blues come into a matchup against the Chicago Blackhawks after losing three in a row.

St. Louis has gone 16-16-2 overall with a 3-4-1 record in Central Division play. The Blues have a 5-0-2 record in one-goal games.

Chicago is 8-21-4 overall and 0-8-1 against the Central Division. The Blackhawks have a -48 scoring differential, with 75 total goals scored and 123 given up.

The matchup Thursday is the sixth meeting between these teams this season. The Blues won 5-2 in the previous matchup.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jordan Kyrou has 16 goals and 16 assists for the Blues. Brayden Schenn has one goal and eight assists over the past 10 games.

Max Domi has 11 goals and 12 assists for the Blackhawks. Taylor Raddysh has three goals and one assist over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blues: 5-2-3, averaging 3.5 goals, 5.9 assists, three penalties and six penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game.

Blackhawks: 1-9-0, averaging 1.4 goals, 2.2 assists, three penalties and 6.6 penalty minutes while giving up 3.8 goals per game.

    • INJURIES: Blues: Marco Scandella: out (hip), Jordan Kyrou: day to day (upper body), Torey Krug: out (lower-body), Scott Perunovich: out (shoulder).

    Blackhawks: Jarred Tinordi: out (face).

    ___

    The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

