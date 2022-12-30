Avalanche face the Maple Leafs in a non-conference matchup

Toronto Maple Leafs (22-7-6, second in the Atlantic Division) vs. Colorado Avalanche (19-12-2, fourth in the Central Division)

Denver; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Avalanche host the Toronto Maple Leafs in a non-conference matchup.

Colorado has gone 9-5-3 at home and 19-12-2 overall. The Avalanche have gone 10-5-1 in games they have fewer penalties than their opponent.

Toronto has a 9-6-3 record in road games and a 22-7-6 record overall. The Maple Leafs have a 20-2-4 record in games they score at least three goals.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two clubs.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nathan MacKinnon has eight goals and 26 assists for the Avalanche. Cale Makar has three goals and seven assists over the past 10 games.

Mitchell Marner has 13 goals and 28 assists for the Maple Leafs. William Nylander has scored seven goals with seven assists over the last 10 games.

ADVERTISEMENT

LAST 10 GAMES: Avalanche: 6-2-2, averaging 2.4 goals, 3.7 assists, 2.3 penalties and 4.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.1 goals per game.

Maple Leafs: 7-3-0, averaging four goals, seven assists, 3.6 penalties and 8.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.3 goals per game.

INJURIES: Avalanche: Valeri Nichushkin: out (ankle), Pavel Francouz: out (lower-body), Martin Kaut: out (upper body), Darren Helm: out (undisclosed), Nathan MacKinnon: out (upper-body), Josh Manson: out (lower-body), Gabriel Landeskog: out (knee), Bowen Byram: out (undisclosed), Andrew Cogliano: out (undisclosed).

Maple Leafs: Victor Mete: out (lower body), Rasmus Sandin: out (neck), Nicholas Robertson: out (shoulder), Kyle Clifford: out (shoulder), Carl Dahlstrom: out (shoulder), Morgan Rielly: out (knee), Jake Muzzin: out (neck).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .