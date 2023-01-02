Stars take win streak into game against the Kings

Dallas Stars (23-9-6, first in the Central Division) vs. Los Angeles Kings (21-13-6, second in the Pacific Division)

Los Angeles; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Dallas Stars are looking to keep their four-game win streak going when they visit the Los Angeles Kings.

Los Angeles has a 21-13-6 record overall and an 11-6-2 record on its home ice. The Kings have gone 8-4-1 in games they have fewer penalties than their opponent.

Dallas has a 23-9-6 record overall and a 12-5-3 record in road games. The Stars have a 20-3-4 record in games they score at least three goals.

The matchup Tuesday is the second time these teams square off this season. The Stars won 5-2 in the last matchup.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kevin Fiala has scored 10 goals with 27 assists for the Kings. Viktor Arvidsson has two goals and six assists over the past 10 games.

Jason Robertson has scored 25 goals with 29 assists for the Stars. Miro Heiskanen has seven assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kings: 6-2-2, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.5 assists, 4.8 penalties and 9.6 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game.

Stars: 7-2-1, averaging 3.2 goals, 4.5 assists, 2.9 penalties and 5.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.2 goals per game.

INJURIES: Kings: Trevor Moore: out (undisclosed), Arthur Kaliyev: out (undisclosed).

Stars: Nick Caamano: out (back), Denis Gurianov: out (personal).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .