8 Premier League teams already out of the FA Cup

Stevenage's Dean Campbell celebrates scoring his side's second goal during the English FA Cup third round soccer match between Aston Villa and Stevenage at Villa Park, Birmingham, England, Sunday Jan. 8, 2023. (Tim Goode/PA via AP)

Stevenage's Dean Campbell celebrates scoring his side's second goal during the English FA Cup third round soccer match between Aston Villa and Stevenage at Villa Park, Birmingham, England, Sunday Jan. 8, 2023. (Tim Goode/PA via AP)

LONDON (AP) — Aston Villa’s stunning loss to fourth-tier Stevenage in the FA Cup on Sunday completed a rough few days in the third round for Premier League teams.

Eight of them have already been eliminated, the most at this stage since the 2007-08 season, according to statistics provider Opta. That was the last season a team from outside the Premier League — in this case, Cardiff — reached the final.

There is sure to be another top-flight team ousted because Liverpool will play Wolverhampton in a replay, while there’s the outside chance of another shock when Arsenal travels to third-tier Oxford United on Monday. Leeds also faces a replay against second-tier Cardiff.

Everton, Bournemouth, Nottingham Forest, Crystal Palace, Brentford, Newcastle, Chelsea and Villa are the Premier League teams that have been eliminated.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports