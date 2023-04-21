New York City FC hosts Dallas in non-conference play

FC Dallas (4-2-2, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. New York City FC (3-2-3, fifth in the Eastern Conference)

The Bronx, New York; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLS LINE : NYCFC -104, FC Dallas +285, Draw +238; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: New York City FC and Dallas square off in non-conference play.

NYCFC is 3-0-1 at home. NYCFC is eighth in the Eastern Conference with nine goals led by Gabriel Pereira with two.

Dallas is 1-1-1 on the road. Dallas ranks 10th in the Western Conference drawing 38 corner kicks, averaging 4.8 per game.

The teams meet Saturday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pereira has two goals and two assists for NYCFC. Talles Magno has two goals.

Jesus Ferreira has scored five goals for Dallas. Alan Velasco has two goals.

SEASON SO FAR: NYCFC: Averaging 1.1 goals, 3.9 shots on goal and 4.4 corner kicks through eight games while allowing 1.1 goals per game.

Dallas: Averaging 1.4 goals, 3.9 shots on goal and 4.8 corner kicks through eight games while allowing 1.0 goal per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: NYCFC: Matias Pellegrini (injured).

Dallas: Tarik Scott (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .