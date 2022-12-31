AP NEWS
Uruguay striker Luis Suárez joining Brazil’s Gremio

December 31, 2022 GMT
Uruguay's Luis Suarez sings the national anthem before the World Cup group H soccer match between Ghana and Uruguay, at the Al Janoub Stadium in Al Wakrah, Qatar, Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)
PORTO ALEGRE, Brazil (AP) — Uruguay striker Luis Suárez is joining Gremio, the Brazilian club said Saturday.

The 35-year-old Suárez was a free agent after he left his boyhood club Nacional before the World Cup in Qatar. Brazilian media reports said Suárez signed a two-year deal with Gremio.

“One of the biggest in Uruguay’s history, Luis Suarez is coming to continue his victorious trajectory,” Gremio said on social media. “A top goal scorer, a multiple champion, and a fighter. Welcome, Luisito.”

Suárez, who played for Ajax, Liverpool, Barcelona and Atletico Madrid, confirmed the deal.

“I wanted to thank you for all the love I have received,” Suárez said in a video posted on social media. “We will meet shortly.”

Gremio returned to Brazil’s Serie A after one year in the second division.

