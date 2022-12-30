Hurricanes bring 9-game win streak into matchup against the Panthers

Florida Panthers (15-16-4, sixth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Carolina Hurricanes (23-6-6, first in the Metropolitan Division)

Raleigh, North Carolina; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE : Hurricanes -185, Panthers +155; over/under is 6.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Carolina Hurricanes will attempt to extend a nine-game win streak with a victory over the Florida Panthers.

Carolina is 11-3-1 in home games and 23-6-6 overall. The Hurricanes have an 8-1-0 record when scoring a power-play goal.

Florida has gone 7-11-1 on the road and 15-16-4 overall. The Panthers are 3-2-3 in games decided by one goal.

The matchup Friday is the second time these teams meet this season. The Panthers won 3-0 in the previous matchup. Aleksander Barkov Jr. led the Panthers with three goals.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brent Burns has four goals and 20 assists for the Hurricanes. Jordan Staal has scored five goals and added five assists over the past 10 games.

Matthew Tkachuk has 15 goals and 25 assists for the Panthers. Sam Reinhart has five goals and five assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hurricanes: 9-0-1, averaging 3.5 goals, 5.9 assists, 3.5 penalties and seven penalty minutes while giving up 2.1 goals per game.

Panthers: 4-6-0, averaging 3.1 goals, 5.3 assists, 5.3 penalties and 16.8 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game.

INJURIES: Hurricanes: Ondrej Kase: out (concussion), Frederik Andersen: out (undisclosed), Jake Gardiner: out (hip/back), Max Pacioretty: out (achilles).

Panthers: Anthony Duclair: out (achilles), Chris Tierney: out (concussion), Radko Gudas: out (concussion), Aaron Ekblad: day to day (upper body), Patric Hornqvist: out (upper-body), Aleksander Barkov: day to day (leg).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .