Sports on TV for Sunday, May 14

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Sunday, May 14

AUTO RACING

3 p.m.

CNBC — FIM MotoGP: The French Grand Prix, Le Mans, France (Taped)

FS1 — NASCAR Cup Series: The Goodyear 400, Darlington Raceway, Darlington, S.C.

NBC — IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship: The Motul Course de Monterey, WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca, Salinas, Calif.

BOWLING

1 p.m.

FOX — PBA: The Players Championship, Finals, Middletown, Del.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

12 p.m.

ACCN — Miami at Pittsburgh

BTN — Minnesota at Maryland

ESPN2 — Penn St. at Nebraska

1 p.m.

SECN — Georgia at Missouri

3 p.m.

ACCN — Clemson at Virginia Tech

BTN — Northwestern at Michigan

4 p.m.

SECN — Alabama at Texas A&M

COLLEGE LACROSSE (MEN’S)

12 p.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Bryant at Johns Hopkins, First Round

2:30 p.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Michigan at Cornell, First Round

5 p.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Delaware at Duke, First Round

7:30 p.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Princeton at Penn St., First Round

COLLEGE ROWING

12 p.m.

PAC-12N — Pac-12 Tournament: Women’s Championship, Lowell, Ore.

12:50 p.m.

PAC-12N — Pac-12 Tournament: Men’s Championship, Lowell, Ore.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — NCAA Softball Selection Show

COLLEGE TRACK AND FIELD

7:30 a.m.

ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: Championships, Raleigh, N.C. (Taped)

4 p.m.

PAC-12N — Pac-12 Tournament: Championships, Walnut, Calif.

COLLEGE WATER POLO (WOMEN’S)

10 p.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Championship, Stockton, Calif.

FISHING

8 a.m.

FS1 — Bassmaster Elite Series: The 2023 Whataburger Bassmaster Elite at Lay Lake, Shelby County, Ala.

GOLF

7:30 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Soudal Open, Final Round, Rinkven International Golf & Country Club, Schilde, Belgium

1 p.m.

CW — LIV Golf League: Final Round, Cedar Ridge Country Club, Tulsa, Okla.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The AT&T Byron Nelson, Final Round, TPC Craig Ranch, McKinney, Texas

3 p.m.

CBS — PGA Tour: The AT&T Byron Nelson, Final Round, TPC Craig Ranch, McKinney, Texas

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Regions Tradition, Final Round, Greystone Founders Course, Birmingham, Ala.

5 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Cognizant Founders Cup, Final Round, Upper Montclair Country Club, Clifton, N.J.

HORSE RACING

12:30 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

IIHF HOCKEY (MEN’S)

5 a.m.

NHLN — World Championship Group Stage: U.S. vs. Hungary, Group A, Tampere, Finland

9 a.m.

NHLN — World Championship Group Stage: Norway vs. Switzerland, Group B, Riga, Latvia

1 p.m.

NHLN — World Championship Group Stage: Sweden vs. Austria, Group A, Tampere, Finland

MLB BASEBALL

11:30 a.m.

PEACOCK — LA Angels at Cleveland

1:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Atlanta at Toronto OR Cincinnati at Miami

4:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: San Diego at LA Dodgers OR San Francisco at Arizona (Joined in Progress)

7 p.m.

ESPN — St. Louis at Boston

NBA BASKETBALL

3:30 p.m.

ABC — Eastern Conference Semifinal: Philadelphia at Boston, Game 7

NHL HOCKEY

10 p.m.

ESPN — Western Conference Semifinal, Vegas at Edmonton, Game 6

RODEO

1 p.m.

CBS — PBR: The World Finals, Top 15, Fort Worth, Texas

3 p.m.

CBSSN — PBR: The World Finals, Day 3, Fort Worth, Texas

RUGBY (MEN’S)

10 a.m.

CNBC — Premiership Tournament: Leicester at Sale, Semifinal

4:30 p.m.

CNBC — HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series: Day 1, Toulouse, France (Taped)

SOCCER (MEN’S)

9 a.m.

CBSSN — Serie A: Napoli at Monza

USA — Premier League: Manchester City at Everton

11:30 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Brighton & Hove Albion at Arsenal

2:55 p.m.

ESPN — La Liga: FC Barcelona at Espanyol

6 p.m.

FS2 — CPL: York United FC at Pacific FC

9:30 p.m.

FS1 — MLS: San Jose at LA Galaxy

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

6:55 a.m.

CBSSN — Bundesliga: Wolfsburg at Eintracht Frankfurt

TENNIS

5 a.m.

TENNIS — Italian Open-ATP/WTA Early Rounds

6 a.m.

TENNIS — Italian Open-WTA Early Rounds

5 a.m. (Monday)

TENNIS — Italian Open-ATP/WTA Early Rounds

6 a.m. (Monday)

TENNIS — Italian Open-WTA Early Rounds

USFL FOOTBALL

12 p.m.

NBC — New Jersey vs. Philadelphia, Detroit

3 p.m.

FOX — Memphis vs. New Orleans, Birmingham, Ala.

_____