Sports on TV for Sunday, May 14
(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Sunday, May 14
AUTO RACING
3 p.m.
CNBC — FIM MotoGP: The French Grand Prix, Le Mans, France (Taped)
FS1 — NASCAR Cup Series: The Goodyear 400, Darlington Raceway, Darlington, S.C.
NBC — IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship: The Motul Course de Monterey, WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca, Salinas, Calif.
BOWLING
1 p.m.
FOX — PBA: The Players Championship, Finals, Middletown, Del.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
12 p.m.
ACCN — Miami at Pittsburgh
BTN — Minnesota at Maryland
ESPN2 — Penn St. at Nebraska
1 p.m.
SECN — Georgia at Missouri
3 p.m.
ACCN — Clemson at Virginia Tech
BTN — Northwestern at Michigan
4 p.m.
SECN — Alabama at Texas A&M
COLLEGE LACROSSE (MEN’S)
12 p.m.
ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Bryant at Johns Hopkins, First Round
2:30 p.m.
ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Michigan at Cornell, First Round
5 p.m.
ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Delaware at Duke, First Round
7:30 p.m.
ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Princeton at Penn St., First Round
COLLEGE ROWING
12 p.m.
PAC-12N — Pac-12 Tournament: Women’s Championship, Lowell, Ore.
12:50 p.m.
PAC-12N — Pac-12 Tournament: Men’s Championship, Lowell, Ore.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
7 p.m.
ESPN2 — NCAA Softball Selection Show
COLLEGE TRACK AND FIELD
7:30 a.m.
ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: Championships, Raleigh, N.C. (Taped)
4 p.m.
PAC-12N — Pac-12 Tournament: Championships, Walnut, Calif.
COLLEGE WATER POLO (WOMEN’S)
10 p.m.
ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Championship, Stockton, Calif.
FISHING
8 a.m.
FS1 — Bassmaster Elite Series: The 2023 Whataburger Bassmaster Elite at Lay Lake, Shelby County, Ala.
GOLF
7:30 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Soudal Open, Final Round, Rinkven International Golf & Country Club, Schilde, Belgium
1 p.m.
CW — LIV Golf League: Final Round, Cedar Ridge Country Club, Tulsa, Okla.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The AT&T Byron Nelson, Final Round, TPC Craig Ranch, McKinney, Texas
3 p.m.
CBS — PGA Tour: The AT&T Byron Nelson, Final Round, TPC Craig Ranch, McKinney, Texas
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Regions Tradition, Final Round, Greystone Founders Course, Birmingham, Ala.
5 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Cognizant Founders Cup, Final Round, Upper Montclair Country Club, Clifton, N.J.
HORSE RACING
12:30 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
IIHF HOCKEY (MEN’S)
5 a.m.
NHLN — World Championship Group Stage: U.S. vs. Hungary, Group A, Tampere, Finland
9 a.m.
NHLN — World Championship Group Stage: Norway vs. Switzerland, Group B, Riga, Latvia
1 p.m.
NHLN — World Championship Group Stage: Sweden vs. Austria, Group A, Tampere, Finland
MLB BASEBALL
11:30 a.m.
PEACOCK — LA Angels at Cleveland
1:30 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Atlanta at Toronto OR Cincinnati at Miami
4:30 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: San Diego at LA Dodgers OR San Francisco at Arizona (Joined in Progress)
7 p.m.
ESPN — St. Louis at Boston
NBA BASKETBALL
3:30 p.m.
ABC — Eastern Conference Semifinal: Philadelphia at Boston, Game 7
NHL HOCKEY
10 p.m.
ESPN — Western Conference Semifinal, Vegas at Edmonton, Game 6
RODEO
1 p.m.
CBS — PBR: The World Finals, Top 15, Fort Worth, Texas
3 p.m.
CBSSN — PBR: The World Finals, Day 3, Fort Worth, Texas
RUGBY (MEN’S)
10 a.m.
CNBC — Premiership Tournament: Leicester at Sale, Semifinal
4:30 p.m.
CNBC — HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series: Day 1, Toulouse, France (Taped)
SOCCER (MEN’S)
9 a.m.
CBSSN — Serie A: Napoli at Monza
USA — Premier League: Manchester City at Everton
11:30 a.m.
USA — Premier League: Brighton & Hove Albion at Arsenal
2:55 p.m.
ESPN — La Liga: FC Barcelona at Espanyol
6 p.m.
FS2 — CPL: York United FC at Pacific FC
9:30 p.m.
FS1 — MLS: San Jose at LA Galaxy
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
6:55 a.m.
CBSSN — Bundesliga: Wolfsburg at Eintracht Frankfurt
TENNIS
5 a.m.
TENNIS — Italian Open-ATP/WTA Early Rounds
6 a.m.
TENNIS — Italian Open-WTA Early Rounds
5 a.m. (Monday)
TENNIS — Italian Open-ATP/WTA Early Rounds
6 a.m. (Monday)
TENNIS — Italian Open-WTA Early Rounds
USFL FOOTBALL
12 p.m.
NBC — New Jersey vs. Philadelphia, Detroit
3 p.m.
FOX — Memphis vs. New Orleans, Birmingham, Ala.
