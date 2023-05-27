AP NEWS
Listen
Related topics

Sports on TV for Sunday, May 28

By The Associated PressMay 27, 2023 GMT

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Sunday, May 28

AUTO RACING

7:30 a.m.

ABC — Formula 1: The Monaco Grand Prix, Circuit de Monaco, Monte Carlo, Monaco

12:30 p.m.

NBC — NTT IndyCar Series: The Indianapolis 500, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Indianapolis

6 p.m.

FOX — NASCAR Cup Series: The Coca-Cola 600, Charlotte Motor Speedway, Concord, N.C.

2 a.m. (Monday)

CNBC — AMA Monster Energy Supercross Championship: Round 18, Pala, Calif. (Taped)

CHL HOCKEY

4 p.m.

NHLN — Memorial Cup: Peterborough Petes vs. Seattle Thunderbirds, Kamloops, British Columbia

COLLEGE BASEBALL

12 p.m.

ESPN2 — Atlantic Coast Tournament: TBD, Championship, Durham, N.C.

ESPNEWS — American Athletic Tournament: TBD, Championship, Clearwater, Fla.

2 p.m.

CBSSN — Conference USA Tournament: TBD, Championship, Houston

3 p.m.

BTN — Big Ten Tournament: TBD, Championship, Omaha, Neb.

SECN — Southeastern Tournament: TBD, Championship, Hoover, Ala.

6 p.m.

ESPNU — Big 12 Tournament: TBD, Championship, Arlington, Texas

COLLEGE LACROSSE (WOMEN’S)

12 p.m.

ESPN — NCAA Tournament: Boston College vs. Northwestern, Championship, Cary, N.C.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

2 p.m.

Soccer

  • Everton's fight to avoid relegation gets prominent place in NBC's Premier League coverage

  • Fire department removes wasp-swarmed spotlight before Dortmund's title-deciding Bundesliga game

  • Wave, Thorns score last-minute goals, play to draw in NWSL

  • Sampdoria and Sassuolo draw in Serie A

    • ESPN — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Super Regional, Game 3 (If Necessary)

    ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Super Regional, Game 3 (If Necessary)

    4 p.m.

    ESPN — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Super Regional, Game 3 (If Necessary)

    ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Super Regional, Game 3 (If Necessary)

    6 p.m.

    ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Super Regional, Game 3 (If Necessary)

    8 p.m.

    ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Super Regional, Game 3 (If Necessary)

    GOLF

    6:30 a.m.

    GOLF — DP World Tour: The KLM Open, Final Round, Bernardus Golf Course, Cromvoirt, Netherlands

    1 p.m.

    CW — LIV Golf League: Final Round, Trump National Golf Club, Washington

    GOLF — PGA Tour: The Charles Schwab Challenge, Final Round, Colonial Golf Course, Fort Worth, Texas

    3 p.m.

    CBS — PGA Tour: The Charles Schwab Challenge, Final Round, Colonial Golf Course, Fort Worth, Texas

    GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship, Final Round, Fields Ranch East, Benton Harbor, Mich.

    4 p.m.

    NBC — PGA Tour Champions: The KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship, Final Round, Fields Ranch East, Benton Harbor, Mich.

    6:30 p.m.

    GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Bank of Hope, Match-Play - Finals, Shadow Creek, Las Vegas

    HORSE RACING

    12:30 p.m.

    FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

    4:30 p.m.

    FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

    IIHF HOCKEY (MEN’S)

    8 a.m.

    NHLN — World Championship: TBD, Bronze-Medal Game, Tampere, Finland

    1 p.m.

    NHLN — World Championship: TBD, Gold-Medal Game, Tampere, Finland

    MILITARY BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION (MEN’S)

    7 p.m.

    CBSSN — TBD, Championship, Wichita, Kan.

    MLB BASEBALL

    11:35 a.m.

    PEACOCK — LA Dodgers at Tampa Bay

    1:30 p.m.

    MLBN — Regional Coverage: St. Louis at Cleveland OR Texas at Baltimore

    4:30 p.m.

    MLBN — Regional Coverage: Boston at Arizona OR Miami at LA Angels (Joined in Progress)

    7 p.m.

    ESPN — Philadelphia at Atlanta

    SOCCER (MEN’S)

    11:30 a.m.

    BRAVO — Premier League: Fulham at Manchester United

    CNBC — Premier League: Tottenham Hotspur at Leeds United

    SYFY — Premier League: West Ham United at Leicester City

    USA — Premier League: Bournemouth at Everton

    12 p.m.

    CBSSN — Serie A: Cremonese at Lazio

    1:50 p.m.

    FS2 — FIFA U-20 World Cup Group Stage: Iraq vs. England, Group E, Buenos Aires, Argentina

    3 p.m.

    FOX — MLS: Portland at Sporting Kansas City

    8:30 p.m.

    FS1 — Columbus Crew SC at Nashville SC

    SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

    5:55 p.m.

    FS2 — CONCACAF U-20 Championship Soccer Group Stage: Jamaica vs. U.S., Group A, Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic

    TENNIS

    5 a.m.

    TENNIS — ATP/WTA: The French Open, First Round, Paris

    6 a.m.

    TENNIS — ATP/WTA: The French Open, First Round, Paris

    5 a.m. (Monday)

    TENNIS — ATP/WTA: The French Open, First Round, Paris

    6 a.m. (Monday)

    TENNIS — ATP/WTA: The French Open, First Round, Paris

    TRACK AND FIELD

    2 p.m.

    CNBC — IIAF World Athletics Diamond League: The Meeting International Mohammed VI d’Athletisme de Rabat, Rabat, Morocco

    USFL FOOTBALL

    2:30 p.m.

    USA — Houston at Memphis

    5:30 p.m.

    FS1 — Michigan vs. New Jersey, Canton, Ohio

    WNBA BASKETBALL

    3 p.m.

    NBATV — Indiana at Atlanta

    6 p.m.

    NBATV — Dallas at Chicago

    9 p.m.

    CBSSN — Minnesota at Las Vegas

    _____

    All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.