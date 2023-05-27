Sports on TV for Sunday, May 28

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Sunday, May 28

AUTO RACING

7:30 a.m.

ABC — Formula 1: The Monaco Grand Prix, Circuit de Monaco, Monte Carlo, Monaco

12:30 p.m.

NBC — NTT IndyCar Series: The Indianapolis 500, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Indianapolis

6 p.m.

FOX — NASCAR Cup Series: The Coca-Cola 600, Charlotte Motor Speedway, Concord, N.C.

2 a.m. (Monday)

CNBC — AMA Monster Energy Supercross Championship: Round 18, Pala, Calif. (Taped)

CHL HOCKEY

4 p.m.

NHLN — Memorial Cup: Peterborough Petes vs. Seattle Thunderbirds, Kamloops, British Columbia

COLLEGE BASEBALL

12 p.m.

ESPN2 — Atlantic Coast Tournament: TBD, Championship, Durham, N.C.

ESPNEWS — American Athletic Tournament: TBD, Championship, Clearwater, Fla.

2 p.m.

CBSSN — Conference USA Tournament: TBD, Championship, Houston

3 p.m.

BTN — Big Ten Tournament: TBD, Championship, Omaha, Neb.

SECN — Southeastern Tournament: TBD, Championship, Hoover, Ala.

6 p.m.

ESPNU — Big 12 Tournament: TBD, Championship, Arlington, Texas

COLLEGE LACROSSE (WOMEN’S)

12 p.m.

ESPN — NCAA Tournament: Boston College vs. Northwestern, Championship, Cary, N.C.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

2 p.m.

ESPN — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Super Regional, Game 3 (If Necessary)

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Super Regional, Game 3 (If Necessary)

4 p.m.

ESPN — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Super Regional, Game 3 (If Necessary)

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Super Regional, Game 3 (If Necessary)

6 p.m.

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Super Regional, Game 3 (If Necessary)

8 p.m.

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Super Regional, Game 3 (If Necessary)

GOLF

6:30 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The KLM Open, Final Round, Bernardus Golf Course, Cromvoirt, Netherlands

1 p.m.

CW — LIV Golf League: Final Round, Trump National Golf Club, Washington

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Charles Schwab Challenge, Final Round, Colonial Golf Course, Fort Worth, Texas

3 p.m.

CBS — PGA Tour: The Charles Schwab Challenge, Final Round, Colonial Golf Course, Fort Worth, Texas

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship, Final Round, Fields Ranch East, Benton Harbor, Mich.

4 p.m.

NBC — PGA Tour Champions: The KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship, Final Round, Fields Ranch East, Benton Harbor, Mich.

6:30 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Bank of Hope, Match-Play - Finals, Shadow Creek, Las Vegas

HORSE RACING

12:30 p.m.

FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

4:30 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

IIHF HOCKEY (MEN’S)

8 a.m.

NHLN — World Championship: TBD, Bronze-Medal Game, Tampere, Finland

1 p.m.

NHLN — World Championship: TBD, Gold-Medal Game, Tampere, Finland

MILITARY BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION (MEN’S)

7 p.m.

CBSSN — TBD, Championship, Wichita, Kan.

MLB BASEBALL

11:35 a.m.

PEACOCK — LA Dodgers at Tampa Bay

1:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: St. Louis at Cleveland OR Texas at Baltimore

4:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Boston at Arizona OR Miami at LA Angels (Joined in Progress)

7 p.m.

ESPN — Philadelphia at Atlanta

SOCCER (MEN’S)

11:30 a.m.

BRAVO — Premier League: Fulham at Manchester United

CNBC — Premier League: Tottenham Hotspur at Leeds United

SYFY — Premier League: West Ham United at Leicester City

USA — Premier League: Bournemouth at Everton

12 p.m.

CBSSN — Serie A: Cremonese at Lazio

1:50 p.m.

FS2 — FIFA U-20 World Cup Group Stage: Iraq vs. England, Group E, Buenos Aires, Argentina

3 p.m.

FOX — MLS: Portland at Sporting Kansas City

8:30 p.m.

FS1 — Columbus Crew SC at Nashville SC

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

5:55 p.m.

FS2 — CONCACAF U-20 Championship Soccer Group Stage: Jamaica vs. U.S., Group A, Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic

TENNIS

5 a.m.

TENNIS — ATP/WTA: The French Open, First Round, Paris

6 a.m.

TENNIS — ATP/WTA: The French Open, First Round, Paris

5 a.m. (Monday)

TENNIS — ATP/WTA: The French Open, First Round, Paris

6 a.m. (Monday)

TENNIS — ATP/WTA: The French Open, First Round, Paris

TRACK AND FIELD

2 p.m.

CNBC — IIAF World Athletics Diamond League: The Meeting International Mohammed VI d’Athletisme de Rabat, Rabat, Morocco

USFL FOOTBALL

2:30 p.m.

USA — Houston at Memphis

5:30 p.m.

FS1 — Michigan vs. New Jersey, Canton, Ohio

WNBA BASKETBALL

3 p.m.

NBATV — Indiana at Atlanta

6 p.m.

NBATV — Dallas at Chicago

9 p.m.

CBSSN — Minnesota at Las Vegas

