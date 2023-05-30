Tuesday’s Transactions

BASEBALL

Major League Baseball

American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Agreed to terms with OF Aaron Hicks on a one-year contract. Placed OF Cedric Mullins on the 10-day IL.

BOSTON RED SOX — Placed RHP Corey Kluber on the paternity list. Recalled LHP Ryan Sherriff from Worcester (IL). Sent LF Adam Duvall on a rehab assignment to Worcester (IL).

DETROIT TIGERS — Placed LHP Eduardo Rodriguez on the 15-day IL, retroactive to May 29. Placed OF Matt Vierling on the 10-day IL, retroactive to May 29. Recalled RHP Braden Bristo and INF Tyler Nevin from Toledo (IL).

MINNESOTA TWINS — Sent RHP Kenta Maeda and LHP Caleb Thielbar to St. Paul (IL) on rehab assignments and CF Gilberto Celestino to Fort Myers (FSL) on a rehab assignment.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Sent RHP Tommy Kahnle, RF Giancarlo Stanton and 3B Josh Donaldson on a rehab assignment to Somerset (EL). Reinstated C Jose Trevino from the 10-day IL. Recalled INF/OF Franchy Cordero from Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (IL). Optioned C Ben Rortvedt to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (IL). Placed OF Harrison Bader on the 10-day IL.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Recalled RHP Darren McCaughan from Tacoma (PCL). Optioned RHP Juan Then to Tacoma (PCL).

TEXAS RANGERS — Reinstated RHP Dane Dunning from the paternity list. Placed RHP Joe Barlow on the 15-day IL, retroactive to May 29. Sent RHP Spencer Howard to Round Rock (PCL) on a rehab assignment.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Sent Santiago Espinal on a rehab assignment to Dunedin (FSL). Traded RHO Kelvin Perez to Atlanta.

National League

ATLANTA BRAVES — Designated Lucas Luetge for assignment.

CHICAGO CUBS — Reinstated RHP Hayden Wesneski from Iowa (IL).

COLORADO ROCKIES — Signed LHP Fernando Abad to a minor league contract. Optioned RHP Karl Kauffmann to Albuquerque (PCL). Recalled RHP Blair Calvo from Albuquerque (PCL).

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Recalled LHP Alex Vesia from Oklahoma City (PCL). Optioned RHP Gavin Stone to Oklahoma City.

MIAMI MARLINS — Reinstated OF Jesus Sanchez from the 15-day IL. Optioned INF Xavier Edwards to Jacksonville (IL). Reinstated RHP Nic Enright from the 15-day IL and designated him for assignment. Sent LHP A.J. Puk on a rehab assignment To Pensacola (SL). Sent LHP Trevor Rogers on a rehab assignment to Jupiter (FSL).

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Placed OF Jesse Winker on the 10-day IL, retroactive to May 28. Recalled INF Abraham Toro from Nashville (IL).

NEW YORK METS — Agreed to terms with OF Eric Foggo on a minor league contract. Designated RHP Jimmy Yacabonis for assignment.

PHLADELPHIA PHILLIES — Sent C Rafael Marchan and 1B Darick Hall on rehab assignments to Clearwater (FSL). Signed RHP Jacob Barnes to a minor league contract.

SAN DIEGO PADRES — Optioned C Brett Sullivan to El Paso (PCL). Activated C Gary Sanchez.

SAN FRANCISIC GIANTS — Reinstated RHP Luke Jackson from the 60-day IL. Optioned IF David Villar to Sacramento (PCL). Designated IF Matt Beaty for assignment.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

LOS ANGELES RAMS — Signed WR Tyler Johnson.

NEW YORK JETS — Signed OT Yodny Cajuste. Released OL Eric Smith.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Signed DT Jaleel Johnson and OL Peter Skoronski.

WASHINGTON COMMANDERS — Released CB Cameron Dantzler. Placed G Andrew Norwell on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list. Signed S Terrell Burgess and TE Brandon Dillon.

Canadian Football League

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Signed DE Celestin Haba, WR Tavaris Harrison and DB Karon Delince. Released WR Tre Turner. Placed OL Tui Eli on the one-game IL and FB Konner Burtenshaw on the six-game IL.

HOCKEY

Minor League Hockey

American Hockey League

IOWA WILD — Named Brett McLean head coach.

PROVIDENCE BRUINS — Signed F Owen Pederson to a two-year contract.

SOCCER

Major League Soccer

MLS — Fined Seattle M Joao Paulo an undisclosed amount for failing to leave the field in a timely manner during a May 27 match against New York Red Bulls. Issued a first warning to Vancouver for violation of the mass confrontation policy during a May 27 match against St. Louis. Fined Vancouver Ds Tristan Blackmon and Ranko Veselinovic, Ms Luis Martins and Andres Cubas and Fs Deiber Caicedo and Levonte Johnson an undisclosed amount for inciting and/or escalating a mass confrontation during the May 27 match against St Louis and head coach Vanni Sartini for violating the league’s public criticism policy. Found FC Dallas and the San Jose Earthquakes in violation of the Mass Confrontation Policy after their May 27 match. Dallas will be issued an official warning for its first violation this season. San Jose has violated the mass confrontation policy for a third time this season, and the organization and head coach Luchi Gonzalez have been fined an undisclosed amount for their actions. Fined San Jose G Daniel and F Benjamin Kikanovic and FC Dallas F Jader Obrian an undisclosed amount for their roles for inciting and/or escalating a mass confrontation during their May 27 match.

LA GALAXY — Parted ways with team president Chris Klien.

MINNESOTA UNITED FC — Loaned F Patrick Weah to FC Tulsa (USL Championship) for the remainder of the season.

U.S. Soccer

U.S. SOCCER — Named B.J. Callaghan head coach of the U.S. men’s national team.

COLLEGE

ROANOKE — Named Curtis Campbell director of athletics.

WISCONSIN — Named Tom Inkrott as men’s hockey strength and conditioning coach.