New York City FC aims to continue win streak in matchup with Inter Miami

Inter Miami CF (11-13-6, eighth in the Eastern Conference during the regular season) vs. New York City FC (13-11-7, fourth in the Conference during the regular season)

The Bronx, New York; Monday, 7 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: NYCFC -167, Inter Miami CF +421; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: New York City FC comes into a matchup with Inter Miami as winners of three straight games.

NYCFC is 12-10-4 against Eastern Conference teams. NYCFC ranks sixth in the MLS with 51 goals led by Heber with eight.

Miami is 10-11-5 against Eastern Conference opponents. Miami is 3-7-1 when it scores a single goal.

The teams meet Monday for the third time this season. Miami won the last meeting 3-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Heber has eight goals for NYCFC. Gabriel Pereira has three goals and three assists over the last 10 games.

Leonardo Campana has scored 11 goals and added one assist for Miami. Alejandro Pozuelo has two goals and two assists over the past 10 games.

ADVERTISEMENT

LAST 10 GAMES: NYCFC: 4-5-1, averaging 1.2 goals, 4.1 shots on goal and 4.4 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.4 goals per game.

Miami: 6-4-0, averaging 1.8 goals, 4.2 shots on goal and 2.8 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.7 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: NYCFC: Heber (injured), Maxime Chanot (injured), Sean Johnson (injured), Alfredo Morales (injured).

Miami: Alejandro Pozuelo (injured), Ian Fray (injured), Robbie Robinson (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .