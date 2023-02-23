Man United beats Barcelona 2-1 to advance in Europa League

Manchester United's Antony celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the Europa League playoff second leg soccer match between Manchester United and Barcelona at Old Trafford stadium in Manchester, England, Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Dave Thompson)

Manchester United's Antony celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the Europa League playoff second leg soccer match between Manchester United and Barcelona at Old Trafford stadium in Manchester, England, Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Dave Thompson)

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — With a sweeping first-time shot, Antony fired Manchester United to a memorable 2-1 win over Barcelona and kept Erik ten Hag’s four-pronged trophy hunt on track.

The Brazil forward was sent on at halftime with his team trailing 1-0 and heading out of the Europa League.

It proved to be an inspired substitution. His 73rd-minute goal completed a come-from-behind win to send United into the round of 16.

Robert Lewandowski’s first-half penalty had put the visitors in front on aggregate after the teams drew 2-2 in an epic first leg at the Nou Camp last week.

But Fred’s strike in the 47th evened the match before Antony’s winner.

In front of a raucous Old Trafford crowd of 73,000, this was the type of encounter United fans hope will become a regular occurrence under Ten Hag, whose outstanding first season in charge looks ever more impressive.

The Dutch manager is still in contention to win four trophies, with his team facing Newcastle in the League Cup final on Sunday.

ADVERTISEMENT

United also sits third in the Premier League table and is still in the FA Cup.

HAT TRICK FOR DI MARIA

Angel Di Maria scored a hat trick as Juventus advanced in the Europa League playoffs by beating Nantes 3-0.

Juventus won 4-1 on aggregate to ensure another of Europe’s giants will play in the round of 16.

World Cup winner Di Maria opened the scoring at Stade de la Beaujoire in the fifth minute and doubled the lead in the 20th from the penalty spot after Nicolas Pallois was sent off for a handball in the box.

The Argentine completed his hat trick in the 78th.

Sporting Lisbon also reached the next round after Pedro Goncalves scored twice in a 4-0 win at Midtjylland to secure a 5-1 aggregate victory.

Midtjylland’s Paulinho was sent off for receiving two yellow cards in the space of two minutes in the first half.

Bayer Leverkusen needed penalties to win an epic against Monaco after the score ended 5-5 on aggregate.

Monaco had won the first leg in Germany 3-2, but losing 3-1 going into the last 10 minutes at the Stade Louis II, it needed a Breel Embolo goal in the 84th to send the match into extra time.

But that only delayed Leverkusen’s celebrations as the German team won the shootout 5-3.

FAN ATTACKS SEVILLA GOALKEEPER

ADVERTISEMENT

Sevilla goalkeeper Marko Dmitrović was attacked by a fan who ran onto the field in the Spanish team’s game at PSV Eindhoven.

The fan threw a punch at Dmitrović before being wrestled to the ground by the keeper during the incident which happened late in the match at the PSV Stadium.

Dmitrović appeared to be unhurt and the fan was quickly surrounded by players from both teams before being led off the field to jeers from the crowd.

Sevilla progressed despite losing 2-0 at PSV Eindhoven, advancing 3-2 on aggregate.

___

James Robson is at https://twitter.com/jamesalanrobson

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports