Pefok fires Union Berlin back to on top of the Bundesliga

Berlin players celebrate after the opening goal against goalkeeper Finn Dahmen, left, of FSV Mainz 05 during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Union Berlin and FSV Mainz 05 in Berlin, Germany, Saturday, Feb.4, 2023. (Andreas Gora/dpa via AP)

Berlin players celebrate after the opening goal against goalkeeper Finn Dahmen, left, of FSV Mainz 05 during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Union Berlin and FSV Mainz 05 in Berlin, Germany, Saturday, Feb.4, 2023. (Andreas Gora/dpa via AP)

BERLIN (AP) — American forward Jordan Pefok scored late to shoot Union Berlin back to the top of the Bundesliga after beating Mainz 2-1 on Saturday.

Pefok came on as a substitute for opening goal-scorer Kevin Behrens in the 79th minute. Five minutes later he scored the winner to lift Union two points clear of Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund.

It was Pefok’s first goal since September.

Dortmund routed 10-man Freiburg 5-1 to move to third behind Bayern on goal difference.

Bayern visits Wolfsburg on Sunday when the 10-time defending champion can reclaim first place.

Also, Eintracht Frankfurt defeated Hertha Berlin 3-0, Cologne drew with Leipzig 0-0, and Bochum defeated Hoffenheim 5-2.

Borussia Mönchengladbach hosted last-placed Schalke late.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports