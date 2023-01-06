MATCHDAY: Liverpool hosts Wolves in FA Cup, Real eyes lead

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Saturday:

ENGLAND

The third round of the FA Cup continues with Liverpool, Tottenham and Newcastle in action. Liverpool, the defending champion, is at home to Wolverhampton in an all-Premier League matchup that marks the last of the 22 games across the day. Tottenham hosts Portsmouth while Newcastle also plays a third-tier opponent, Sheffield Wednesday. There are two more all-Premier League matches: Brentford vs. West Ham and Crystal Palace vs. Southampton.

SPAIN

Defending champion Real Madrid tries to take sole possession of the league lead when it visits Villarreal. Madrid enters the weekend tied on points with Barcelona, but trails the Catalan club on goal difference. Barcelona has a difficult match at fourth-placed Atlético Madrid on Sunday. Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti will not be able to count on right back Dani Carvajal because of a muscle problem. Villarreal has won two in a row in the league. In other matches, Mallorca hosts Valladolid and Girona visits relegation-threatened Espanyol.

ITALY

Juventus hosts Udinese looking to extend its winning streak to eight games amid an off-the-field scandal rocking the club due to accusations of false bookkeeping. Juventus has kept seven consecutive clean sheets. Also, Inter Milan should be full of confidence as it makes a short trip to visit Silvio Berlusconi’s Monza three days after beating Serie A leader Napoli when the league resumed after a 7 ½-week break. Fiorentina hosts Sassuolo.

FRANCE

Marseille won the last of its 10 French Cup trophies in 1989 and has lost four times in the final since. Coach Igor Tudor wants to make winning it this season a priority and Marseille faces fourth-tier Hyères in the round of 64 with the teams about one hour apart by car. Elsewhere, defending champion Nantes is at fifth-tier Vire. Also, first-division teams Lens, Lyon, Monaco, Nice and Rennes are in cup action.

