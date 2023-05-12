Real Salt Lake takes shutout streak into matchup against Los Angeles FC

Los Angeles FC (5-1-3, third in the Western Conference) vs. Real Salt Lake (3-5-2, 12th in the Western Conference)

Sandy, Utah; Saturday, 9:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLS LINE : LAFC +132, Real Salt Lake +188, Draw +248; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Real Salt Lake heads into a matchup with Los Angeles FC after putting together two straight shutout wins.

RSL is 2-4-2 in conference play. RSL has a 1-2 record in one-goal games.

LAFC is 4-1-3 against Western Conference teams. LAFC is 3-1 in matches decided by one goal.

The teams meet Saturday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jefferson Savarino has scored three goals with one assist for RSL. Justen Glad has two goals.

Denis Bouanga has eight goals and one assist for LAFC. Carlos Vela has three goals and two assists.

SEASON SO FAR: RSL: Averaging 1.0 goal, 5.9 shots on goal and 5.5 corner kicks through 10 games while allowing 1.7 goals per game.

LAFC: Averaging 1.9 goals, 6.2 shots on goal and 6.2 corner kicks through nine games while allowing 0.9 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: RSL: Delentz Pierre (injured), Bode Davis (injured), Jasper Loffelsend (injured), Erik Lee Holt (injured), Havelange Beni De Dieu Kei Wonflonhi Jean-Desire (injured), Anderson Julio (injured), Pablo Ruiz (injured), Tomas Gomez (injured).

LAFC: Maxime Crepeau (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .