Dallas takes on the LA Galaxy in conference play

By The Associated PressMarch 3, 2023 GMT

LA Galaxy vs. FC Dallas (0-1-0)

Frisco, Texas; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLS LINE: FC Dallas +114, Los Angeles +226, Draw +243; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Dallas and the LA Galaxy meet in conference play.

Dallas was 14-9-11 overall in the 2022 season while going 11-3-4 at home. Dallas scored 48 goals last season, averaging 1.4 per game.

The Galaxy went 14-12-8 overall and 6-8-4 on the road in the 2022 season. The Galaxy scored 58 goals a season ago, averaging 1.7 per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Dallas: None listed.

Galaxy: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

